‘Survivor 44’ preview: Danny Massa ‘deals with a lot of personalities’ as a firefighter [WATCH]

“Survivor 44” contestant Danny Massa is entering the game with no expectations, but knowing “everything is going to be terrifying.” The 32-year old firefighter from New York feels prepared for the game by having to live with other firefighters for 24-hour stretches of time. Watch their full CBS interview below.

In the firehouse, Danny says he “deals with a lot of personalities” and so he understands the value of reputation. He says the skill is to build a good rapport with people and then “use that reputation to your advantage.” Danny does admit that he can initially come off as a “bro-ish jerk,” so his goal to to be fun, charismatic, and kind.

Meet Danny, a NYC firefighter who plans to make the best of every situation he’s presented with!🤩 #Survivor pic.twitter.com/hkTubA91aO — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) February 13, 2023

While he thinks others will have perceptions of him, Danny’s perspective on the game is that it will all be terrifying at first. He says though that everything he’s “ever done in life that truly brought satisfaction has terrified” him. In fact, he says he’s drawn to the show because it terrifies him.

Don’t miss Danny compete as an original member of the Soka tribe sporting this season’s green buff when “Survivor 44” premieres on Wednesday, March 1. The new season features 18 new players divided into three tribes: Ratu, Soka, and Tika. Do you think Danny will be the newest champion?

