‘Survivor 44’ deleted scene: Fan favorite Carolyn Wiger is ‘not gonna apologize for crying’ [WATCH]

CBS has released another “Survivor 44” deleted scene that takes place shortly after fan favorite Carolyn Wiger was blindsided at tribal council over her BFF Frannie Marin‘s elimination. During the four-minute clip, audiences get some more insight into what makes the 35-year-old drug counselor from Minnesota tick. Watch the unseen moment above.

It’s Day 20 at the Va Va camp and Carolyn is reflecting on how she yelled at allies Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho and Carson Garrett for not filling her in on the Frannie vote. She tells the camera, “My strategy waking up this morning after tribal was like, I need to get out of this funk.” Carolyn tries to center herself by sitting by the beach and looking out at the water.

Carolyn admits, “I was a little rude” when she yelled at Yam Yam and Carson, her fellow “three amigos” from the Tika camp. However, she follows that up with, “I did overreact, but I’m not gonna apologize for crying.”

Rival tribe mate Danny Massa then comes down to the beach to see how Carolyn is feeling. “You’re somebody who I have respect for and I admire on many fronts,” the 32-year-old firefighter from New York reveals to her. “Clearly we weren’t on the same page, so all I want to do is just understand where you’re coming from … and then I can be able to move forward and address whatever.”

As he speaks, Carolyn’s narration takes over and she confesses, “I know Danny doesn’t like me. Come on, man, it’s just like, seriously. We just don’t click. [But] I’m proud of him for probably feeling like he’s on top of things by coming down and saying things. Go Danny! One point for you.”

Carolyn opens up about how she’s “very emotional” and gets “a little defensive” when people attack her for it. “I am a big believer of not holding in my emotions, whether I’m playing this game or not,” she says. “I look at this game as so, so human, and so when I bond with someone it’s a lot harder for me to understand that they did that for their game. But it still hurts.”

