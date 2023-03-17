‘Survivor 44’ deleted scene: Carson Garrett and Sarah Wade create secret alliance at Tika [WATCH]

Tika is currently the smallest tribe on “Survivor 44,” with just four players remaining after three episodes: Carson Garrett, Sarah Wade, Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho and Carolyn Wiger. As you’ll recall, the group lost Bruce Perreault to a head injury on Day 1, and then voted out Helen Li on Day 5. Helen’s ouster seemed to create a three-to-one majority with Sarah on the outs. But in a new “Survivor 44” deleted scene, Carson and Sarah have an important conversation in which they create a secret alliance (watch above). Wait a minute, why wasn’t this shown on TV?!

“At tribal, I had been focusing so much on blindsiding Helen, that I somewhat forgot about the ramifications of what would happen after,” Carson declares in a private confessional. “I’ve gotta start figuring out how I can make Sarah still feel comfortable, and make sure that we still could work together.”

On Day 6, while Yam Yam and Carolyn are swimming in the ocean, Carson checks in with Sarah to see how she’s feeling. Sarah responds that she hopes Carson, Yam Yam and Carolyn are not “unbreakable,” because that would surely mean the end for her in the game.

“You are my number one,” Carson tells her directly. “I have not said that to anybody.”

Sarah’s eyes light up as she quickly responds that she “legitimately” feels the same way.

Carson then explains his plans in detail to the audience: “I feel like I have really good relationships with Carolyn and Yam Yam. But then there’s also Sarah. I think that I would love to be in a number-one alliance with her. It really only takes a strong pair to control a group of four … If I am in a good relationship with [Sarah], then I can kind of sway everything else to fit exactly how I want it to end up working out in the future. I want to be in the most pairs as possible so that no one else has that sort of foothold.”

