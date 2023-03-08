‘Survivor 44’ deleted scene: Claire Rafson ‘can go home now’ after eating an earthworm [WATCH]

Remember the old days of “Survivor” when contestants would get major screen time when they chomped down on gross critters like bugs, rats and snails? For the most part, those days seem to be behind us. However, a “Survivor 44” deleted scene from the first episode demonstrates how castaways still like to indulge in their deserted island lifestyle every once in a while. Watch the video above.

The clip begins with Claire Rafson looking at what’s in Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt‘s hand and asking, “Are you sure this is even an earthworm?” Before waiting for an answer, the 25-year old venture capitalist from Brooklyn adds, “Whatever,” and eats the earthworm. “‘Survivor’ bucket list, check. I can go home now,” Claire declares as her fellow Soka tribe mates laugh and applaud her.

SEE ‘Survivor’ medevacs: See all medical evacuations through the years

The rest of the video focuses on Claire’s strategy for winning the $1 million and how one player, Frannie Marin, is already on to her game play. “Just looking at Claire, I feel like you can tell that she’s thinking about this game really thoroughly,” Frannie tells the camera, “and that’s how I feel I want to play as well.”

The two girls then bond in the jungle, with both of them getting “good vibes” from the other. Frannie reveals privately, “Claire is somebody that I want to work with strategically. But that being said, I think that Claire is somebody who’s gonna play really hard, so I’m also not gonna get complacent with her.”

SEE Maddy Pomilla (‘Survivor 44’ exit interview): ‘I know I was walking a balance beam’

Claire shares a moment with Matt Blankinship at camp where they agree to tell each other if they hear their names come up as potential votes. Claire explains to the audience, “I think in my everyday life I’m kind of controlling. I can be a little intense, a little forthcoming. And so I just want to approach this game a little differently than I approach my life, which is take a step back, breathe a little and evaluate before I move. ‘Cause you don’t want to be perceived as playing hard.”

She adds, “You see so many great players in this new era of ‘Survivor’ who are playing almost perfect games get discovered too quickly. So I think it’s really managing your threat level.” Claire’s goal is to find a way to “play hard” but also to “not be perceived” as playing the game. “I’m excited to figure out how to thread that line,” she smiles. The second episode of “Survivor 44” airs Wednesday night on CBS.

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘Survivor’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on CBS. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “Survivor” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions