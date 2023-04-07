‘Survivor 44’ deleted scene: Danny gets ‘a little emotional’ saying goodbye to Soka beach [WATCH]

April 5 was the big “merge episode” of “Survivor 44,” when the three tribes (Soka, Tika and Ratu) came together to live on the same beach. Prior to the merge, the camera showed us how the Soka tribe reacted to the news, and Danny Massa readily admitted he was “a little emotional” to say goodbye to the beach he’d lived on for 12 days. Watch the “Survivor 44” deleted scene above.

Danny read the tree-mail aloud, which instructed the five Soka players (Danny, Matt Blankinship, Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt, Frannie Marin and Jaime Lynn Ruiz) to “drop [their] buffs” and “collect [their] things” in the next 10 minutes. Cue the hugs and screams of excitement as the group prepared to enter the new stage of the competition.

“Soka is no more,” Danny declared in a confessional. “Ordinarily in life, like if I was watching myself on TV, and I saw what I’m about to say now, I’d be like, ‘Dude, get out of here man, you’re being dramatic, you were there 12 days.’ But yo man, Soka beach — that beach meant a lot to me!”

We then saw a clip package of Danny playing with a sea cucumber, going fishing with a Hawaiian sling and doing yoga with the group. “That was home — we had a routine,” he told the audience.

“So it was a little emotional, I’m not gonna lie,” Danny added. “It’s a beautiful thing. I’m excited to meet everybody and make alliances and friendships, but I’m nervous, excited, intrigued, all of the above.”

The video ends with the former Soka tribe members getting onto their boat and waving goodbye to their former beach. In the hours that followed, they joined up with Ratu and Tika and then competed in a challenge to try to win their new merged tribe buffs. Read our minute-by-minute live blog to see how it all went down on Wednesday night.

