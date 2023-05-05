‘Survivor 44’ deleted scene: Danny finds an idol no one knows about — but is it real or fake? [WATCH]

CBS has released a “Survivor 44” deleted scene that takes place on Day 18 at the Va Va camp, and it’s a doozy. After Frannie Marin wins reward and takes Lauren Harpe, Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt and Carolyn Wiger with her to the Survivor Sanctuary, the other four players back at camp talk advantages. When Carson Garrett admits he’s “not good at” finding things, Danny Massa brags, “You guys have seen me. I’ve been looking.” (To recap, Danny previously found a hidden immunity idol and used it to save Frannie from going home.)

We then get quick-cuts of Danny searching for advantages in the jungle as he tearfully narrates, “The lack of food? It sucks. Really not fair. I feel like I could have been over there instead of … looking for this idol, dawg!” The 32-year-old New York firefighter bursts out laughing as he holds up the red triangular amulet, confirming his tears weren’t real.

Danny says it “would have been great” to eat food and read letters from home at the Survivor Sanctuary, but “there’s no idols.” He then mocks, “Oh, can I have an idol empanada? Can you sprinkle some extra advantages on my tacos?” Danny tells the camera, “While they’re out there eating, I’m in camp grinding.”

He returns to camp with a huge crab in hand, hoping it will serve as a “distraction” so that his fellow tribe mates won’t look at his pocket and notice the bulging advantage. “Idols make me happy. I’m happy now,” Danny smiles in a confessional.

We then see an additional moment of Danny talking with Jaime Lynn Ruiz and Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho about what their idols looked like at their camps. Jaime explains how he should be looking for “beads” in a “little package,” because their tribe’s fake idol was a “big” amulet.

A deflated Danny reveals to the audience, “I believed I had a real idol but it was a fake, it was the Ratu’s fake. I got some poetic justice.” In a flashback, we see Brandon Cottom planting the red amulet in the same spot that Danny would eventually find it in (and Kane Fritzler as well). The deleted scene concludes with Danny confessing, “That sucks. That was demoralizing for a moment but, whatever, I’ll just keep looking.”

