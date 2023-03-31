‘Survivor 44’ deleted scene: Danny is ‘incredibly nervous’ to tell tribe about journey [WATCH]

During the fifth episode of “Survivor 44,” Danny Massa, Brandon Cottom and Carolyn Wiger were chosen to go on this week’s journey. Only this time, the journey was strictly a meal at the Survivor Sanctuary and there were no risks, rewards or advantages to speak of. When Danny returns to the Soka camp, he confesses that he’s “incredibly nervous” to tell his tribe mates about his journey. “Nobody goes on journeys with nothing,” he says to the camera. Watch CBS’s latest “Survivor 44” deleted scene above.

In order to prove that he didn’t have any advantages, Danny empties his pockets and forces the others to go through his belongings. “Please go through my bag,” he tells them, “so they know I didn’t get anything on this journey.” The 32-year-old firefighter from New York later explains, “I didn’t leave it up to chance with the tribe. I wouldn’t believe me if I was the tribe.”

His fellow tribe mates — Matt Blankinship, Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt, Frannie Marin and Jaime Lynn Ruiz — indulge him by looking through his things. Frannie recaps in a confessional, “Danny comes back from the journey and immediately decides that the only way for us to believe that he didn’t get some sort of advantage is for him to strip naked and empty out all his pockets.” She then admits, “I believe Danny’s story that all that happened on his journey is that he got a big fancy meal with Carolyn and Brendon.”

Danny details the food he devoured at the Survivor Sanctuary: tuna wraps, chicken wraps and all different fruits. “We ate for like 45 minutes,” he brags. “I’m telling the tribe the truth, but you never know out here.”

While the Soka tribe had a drama free night, it was the opposite story at the other two camps. The Ratu tribe was forced to say goodbye to Matthew Grinstead-Mayle due to a medical injury. And the Tika tribe, believing they’d be attending tribal council, scrambled and strategized, only for host Jeff Probst to arrive and tell them there would be no vote because of Matthew’s self-medevac.

