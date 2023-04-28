‘Survivor 44’ deleted scene: ‘All hands on deck’ as castaways prepare for first storm of season [WATCH]

So far during this 44th season of “Survivor,” the players have gotten lucky with the weather in Fiji. But that all changes on Day 16 at Va Va, as the remaining nine castaways prepare for their first storm of the season. In CBS’s latest “Survivor 44” deleted scene, we see Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt and Frannie Marin walking through the jungle when they’re caught off guard by thunder and wind.

“What the hell?” shouts a confused Frannie. And Heidi responds, “That’s rain. Let’s go back, we’re gonna have to get ready.”

At camp, Carson Garrett tells Carolyn Wiger that he can tell rain is coming because he can see the “inflections in the light” in the distance. (Spoken like a true NASA nerd!) “I’m gonna try to start a fire,” Carson later remarks.

In a private confessional, Carolyn explains, “We’ve had it way good. We have not had this. Honestly, coming out here, I thought that there’d be all these rain storms and I’d be like [weak] and pruny and look at my hands, and I haven’t had that yet.”

Everyone jumps into action as it’s “all hands on deck,” they declare. The shivering players grab firewood, put their clothes in the shelter, and move the fire pit under the tarp to prepare for what’s to come.

“Right now of course we’re in the rain,” Carson tells the camera as he gets drenched. “It doesn’t feel that great. I’m pretty cold. Not that comfortable. I knew it was gonna rain at some point. It’s gonna be a long day, for sure.”

Viewers who watched the ninth episode play out on TV saw how the endurance immunity challenge took place during the storm, with a drenched Frannie ultimately winning the necklace. Later at (a much drier) tribal council, Kane Fritzler was voted out in a 5–3–1–1 vote over Heidi, Jaime and Danny.

