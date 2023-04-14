‘Survivor 44’ deleted scene: Jaime accuses Matt of being a ‘liar liar, pants on fire’ [WATCH]

In CBS’s latest “Survivor 44” deleted scene, viewers learn more about Matt Blankinship‘s unsuccessful mad scramble to save himself from elimination in Episode 7. Prior to tribal council, Matt goes to Jaime Lynn Ruiz and basically throws Danny Massa under the bus for duping him into believing he’d found a hidden immunity idol, when really it was a fake one planted by Danny, who had the real one. Jaime’s response? She calls Matt a “liar liar, pants on fire.” Watch the video above.

The scene begins at the old Soka camp on Day 14, with Matt showing Jaime, Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho, Lauren Harpe and Brandon Cottom his former home. Remember, this small group lost the immunity challenge, so only they would be eligible to be voted out at the impending tribal council (all except Brandon, who won the individual necklace).

“The immunity challenge was like a mixed emotion for me,” Matt explains to the camera. On the one hand, he lost, but on the other hand, his showmance partner Frannie Marin was the big winner. He adds, “Hearing through how tribal is gonna work tonight, I’m gettin’ a little worried.” Based on the numbers, Matt correctly suspects that both he and Yam Yam are in danger.

Matt then walks through the jungle with Jaime and tells her the “sus” story about Danny, complete with a spot-on impression of his New York accent. Remember, after Matt found an idol in the birdcage, he later came to realize he was being played by Danny when Brandon informed him there were supposed to be two birdcage idols — one real, one fake. “Danny set me up on this merry journey,” he reveals to her.

In a private confessional, Jaime declares she’s not buying what Matt is selling, despite him telling the 100% truth. “Matt comes to me and he’s pleading his case, which the entire time I’m thinking, liar liar, pants on fire,” she says. “Truth be told, because I don’t trust him. Are you kidding me? I was bamboozled the whole time I was at the Soka tribe.”

There’s an extra layer of entertainment in this deleted scene, because Jaime herself is in the exact same position as Matt, only she has no idea. Remember, Jaime was led to a fake immunity idol at her Ratu camp by Matthew Grinstead-Mayle, who had found the real idol. She has no idea the idol she still possesses is fake, and she likely won’t learn the truth until she tries to play it at tribal council.

