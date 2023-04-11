‘Survivor 44’ deleted scene: Josh Wilder faints at camp after barely eating [WATCH]

Before the newly merged tribe on “Survivor 44” executed a plan to oust Josh Wilder from the game, they supported him following a shocking moment of physical weakness. Above, watch the “Survivor 44” deleted scene from episode 6, “Survivor with a Capital S,” where Josh faints at camp.

In the clip, which begins with his in-game nemesis Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho connecting on a game level with Danny Massa, Josh shocks his tribe mates when he stands up and then quickly passes out to the ground. Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt, Frannie Marin and Lauren Harpe witness the fall from nearby and quickly rush to assist him back to consciousness. Josh recounts that he “stood up too fast, and I got real dizzy and I started kinda zoning in — you see the black zone — and I passed out.”

SEE ‘Survivor’ deaths: Full list of castaways we’ve lost

Josh explains that the experience was scary to him because he hasn’t had a chance to eat as much as the other players in the game. At the time, everyone else had had the chance to eat a meal through rewards or caught fish except for him and Yam Yam. Instead of succumbing to the pressure of being shown as weak at camp, Josh felt determined to continue in the game and work harder to win a challenge so that he might earn something to eat.

Already in a vulnerable position at camp, it was also important to Josh that “people don’t start questioning ‘What’s going on with Josh?’ because it would put an even bigger target on his back, like maybe he should go home.” Though Josh felt mostly secure with his connections from the original Soka tribe, he was one of the players up for debate for elimination at the merge. Ultimately they decided they couldn’t keep up with his lies and he couldn’t be trusted so they spared the less-connected Yam Yam and sent Josh home pre-jury.

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘Survivor’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on CBS. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “Survivor” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions