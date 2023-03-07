‘Survivor 44’ deleted scene: Matthew Grinstead-Mayle reveals why he didn’t wear shoulder sling to challenge [WATCH]

During the first episode of “Survivor 44,” history was made as the medics had to be called out to help three different castaways: Bruce Perreault hit his head and was medevaced, Matthew Grinstead-Mayle fell from a rock and dislocated his shoulder, and Brandon Cottom experienced symptoms of overheating. CBS’s latest “Survivor 44” deleted scene focuses just on Matthew’s condition. Specifically, the 43-year old barbershop owner from Ohio reveals why sometimes you’ll see him wearing a shoulder sling and sometimes you won’t. Watch the video above.

“My game plan going into the challenge is to not wear my sling,” he explains in a private confessional. “I don’t want to show any weakness, not only to the other tribes but also not to my own tribe. I want them to know that I can push through this and, although I’m injured, I’ve still got the same heart, I’ve still got the same determination.”

Matthew adds, “And I’m a smart guy. I will find a way to get to the end.” So far he has outlasted two other people on the island — Bruce was medically evacuated because of his head injury, and Maddy Pomilla was voted out at tribal council. There are still 16 people left in the running to win the $1 million prize: six on Soka, five on Tika and five on Ratu.

Elsewhere in the deleted scene, Matthew wakes up on Day 3 at the Ratu beach and complains that his shoulder is “really, really sore this morning.” He realizes, “I need to get better quick, because I want to make it further in this game and I don’t want to be a detriment to my tribe.”

The other members of Ratu find tree-mail and their tribe flag and bring it back to Matthew, who smiles, “This morning just got real.” Matthew holds the parchment up to the sun to see if it “reveals a clue” about what their upcoming immunity challenge will require of them, to no avail. “I tried that with the map too,” he confesses. The second episode of “Survivor 44” airs Wednesday night on CBS.

