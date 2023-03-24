‘Survivor 44’ deleted scene: Yam Yam breaks down over burned buff — ‘I feel so stupid’ [WATCH]

CBS has released a “Survivor 44” deleted scene from the fourth episode, and it’s causing viewers worldwide to reach for the tissues. In the video (watch above), Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho breaks down at the Tika camp after he accidentally burns his purple buff in the fire. The 35-year old beauty salon owner from Puerto Rico has been a superfan of the reality TV show for two decades, and he was hoping to keep his buff as a souvenir.

The moment in question takes place on Day 8, one day before the group will ultimately send home Sarah Wade at tribal council. “I can’t believe I did that. I feel so stupid,” Yam Yam whispers to himself after he scorches his handkerchief.

Carolyn Wiger consoles her friend by the camp’s fire, rubbing his shoulders and telling him, “I’m so sorry to see it burn.” Remember, Carolyn is a drug counselor in real life, so helping people who are in emotional states is something she excels at.

“I waited 22 years to be here, to have my own buff and that buff be mine,” Yam Yam explains to the camera. “I was helping with the cooking and I took the lid, which was hot, and I burned it. I know it’s stupid. It’s a piece of cloth. But this purple buff is Bruce, Sarah, Carolyn, Carson, Helen and myself only. Nobody else.”

Carolyn sympathizes with him, stating, “I get it, because it’s like you get attached to that stuff, and we’ve always wanted this … These moments are important to just feel it, it’s okay.”

Yam Yam reveals he has a “collection” of buffs at home already but that, “This is the one that’s mine — it’s not nobody else’s.” He then concedes that perhaps his burned buff now has “more personality.” The clip ends with Yam Yam declaring, “If this is the only thing that gets hurt, I should be okay.”

