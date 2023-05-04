‘Survivor 44’: Which eliminated player should return in an All-Stars season? [POLL]

Following this week’s elimination of Frannie Marin from “Survivor 44,” only seven castaways remain in the game to be named Sole Survivor. That means 11 other players have already fallen by the wayside, either voted out of the game or evacuated for medical reasons. Setting aside Bruce Perreault, who Jeff Probst has already invited to play again, we want to know which of the other 10 eliminated players YOU think is deserving of a second chance in an All-Stars season? Vote in our “Survivor 44” poll below.

Very few players voted out in the first few days of the game have ever been invited back, but Maddy Pomilla, Helen Li and Claire Rafson are as good of picks as any would be. Each jumped into the game head first with bold strategic moves that ultimately put a target on their backs. Though Claire may be remembered for continuously sitting out immunity challenges for Soka, she smartly used the bench as an opportunity to swap valuable information with Matthew Grinstead-Mayle across tribal lines.

Matthew left his own mark on the competition by injuring himself in the first few days, remaining in the competition with an island-made sling wrapped around his shoulder, and planting a fake idol that is still believed by everyone else to have been real. Though he didn’t last as long in the game as his Ratu tribe mates and Final Tribal Council jurors Brandon Cottom and Kane Fritzler, Matthew left one of the most impactful impressions on the game before making his decision to leave in order to seek medical attention.

SEE ‘Survivor’ winners list: All seasons

Both Sarah Wade and Josh Wilder were sidelined by their original tribes, outnumbered by the more solid alliances that formed among their co-players. Sarah was the recipient of the game’s first ever Inheritance Advantage, but was voted out by Tika before she could use it. Josh joined Tika in a swap from Soka and helped get Sarah out by using an immunity idol, but when he lied about having a second one, he could no longer be trusted and was voted out by nearly everyone in the game’s largest tribal council.

Having built a very close relationship with each other from early on, Matt Blankinship and Frannie Marin were seen as a power duo within the game. Their budding romance intimidated the players of a newly merged tribe and so a Ratu alliance found a way to take Matt out of the game after Frannie earned immunity for a team opposing Matt’s in a challenge. Frannie went on to win a handful more individual challenges, making the target on her back even bigger until she was voted out as the season’s challenge beast.

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘Survivor’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on CBS. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “Survivor” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions