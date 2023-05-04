‘Survivor 44’ episode 10 recap: Who was voted out in ‘Full Tilt Boogie’? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

And then there were eight. Heading into the 10th episode of “Survivor 44,” the original Ratu tribe was at a disadvantage as they only had two players left (Lauren Harpe and Jaime Lynn Ruiz) compared to three each for Tika (Carson Garrett, Carolyn Wiger and Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho) and Soka (Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt, Frannie Marin and Danny Massa). So who ended up having their torch snuffed by host Jeff Probst on Wednesday night?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “Survivor 44” Episode 10 recap/live blog of “Full Tilt Boogie” to find out what happened Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite castaways on CBS’s reality TV show, who annoys you the most and who you think will ultimately join the “Survivor” winners list and take home the $1 million grand prize.

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘Survivor’!” In the ninth episode, Jeff asked the Top 9 players if four of them would sit out of the immunity challenge in order to secure rice for their tribe. After a lengthy discussion, Kane Fritzler, Carson, Lauren and Heidi volunteered to sit on the sidelines as the other five contestants competed in an endurance competition in the rain; Frannie won her second individual necklace. Before tribal council, Jaime gave Kane her fake idol (she thought it was real) in case a Knowledge Is Power advantage was played. Unfortunately, Kate ended up being eliminated by a 5–3–1–1 vote over Heidi, Jaime and Danny, so he took her fake idol with him.

8:01 p.m. – After the tribe spoke with Jeff at the last Tribal Council about it being “chaotic,” the only player left with that impression back at camp was Frannie, who felt like she was left out of the decision to take out Kane. Frannie had wanted to target a Tika player that was playing in the middle of the other two tribes, but they went a different direction and left Frannie out. The Ratu members were also left out, but they understood why and Carson from Tika was proud that he knew exactly what was happening so it wasn’t a chaotic night for him. With Kane out, Carson attempted “damage control” with Jaime by telling her that he told him about her idol and he got him out in defense of her game. Jaime was shocked by Carson’s disclosure and felt betrayed by Kane, leaving her with a decision to make about whether or not she “comes clean” about her idol.

8:03 p.m. – For Day 18, Jeff brought the players together for a rare stand-alone reward challenge. To win, each player would have to dizzy themselves before climbing over a net and a balance beam before finishing off by landing two balls on a high beam. The prize for the winner was a trip to the sanctuary where they’d be treated with a taco lunch.

8:05 p.m. – Frannie and Danny were the first to the balance beam, but both fell off once in their journey across. Frannie was able to recover first and crossed the beam just ahead of Danny while the others made their own attempts to cross. Frannie was also the first player to lang a ball in the high trough and before anyone could land a single ball, she landed her second and secured the win for herself.

8:07 p.m. – As the winner, Frannie was told that the trip to the sanctuary would be a full-night stay in comfort and that letters from home would be included. The new information helped her decide that she’d bring Carolyn along with her. Jeff then offered Frannie another invite and because she, too, has children, Frannie chose Lauren. Jeff gave her a third and final invite, which Frannie gave to Heidi for the same reason of motherhood.

8:14 p.m. – Back at camp, Yam Yam had an emotional reaction to Frannie’s decision because he was the only player without a chance to experience a reward yet and while he understood motherhood, he said “everyone has family” and he needed the connection from back home as well. On the flip side, he recognized that he finally had a chance to connect with Jaime and Danny on a strategic level for the first time. Danny was open about the need to go after Frannie because of her three challenge wins — Jaime, Yam Yam and Carson all agreed that she’s a threat and felt like this was an anti-Frannie bonding moment for them.

8:17 p.m. – At the sanctuary, Carolyn thanked Frannie for the “human” decision to think about what it meant to the three moms to be taken on the reward with messages from home. Frannie was happy to bring Carolyn along because of how she’s inspired Frannie to be “unabashedly” herself. Carolyn felt similarly, knowing that Frannie is a threat but also feeling bonded to her as a person and wanting to keep her around. The women eventually got to strategic talk when Carolyn joked about voting Danny out, but Lauren jumped in on that as a possibility and the others asked Heidi when she’d be down to go against him. Heidi said she’s not tied to Danny and that there is going to be a time when she’s ready.

8:20 p.m. – While still strategizing about going for Frannie, the four at camp thought that it’d be tough to get Carolyn on side so they’d have to tell her a story about the vote. Danny said they could use Jaime’s idol as a reason to say Jaime, prompting Jaime to “come clean” about her idol. She told them all that Kane went home with her idol, but none of them bought the story. Instead, they think that Jaime is lying and still has the idol and so Jaime became a viable option for them to possibly target for the vote instead of Frannie.

8:26 p.m. – The next morning when the other women returned, Jaime told her idol story to the others and felt a wave of relief in being able to confess the truth to everyone. Despite her honesty, again no one believed her and privately talked to one another about how obviously fake her story was. Frannie thought it raised Jaime’s threat level pretty high because of her ability to lie like that and so she, too, would be looking to go after her next.

8:29 p.m. – For the immunity challenge, the players had their ankles and wrists tied so that they’d have to slither through a sand course with a buoy in their mouth toward a star-shaped puzzle to be completed at the end. Danny through the sand portion much quicker than everyone else, but completely stalled in the assembly of the puzzle. In that time, Heidi, Carson and Frannie got to the puzzle for themselves. Carson made quick progress on the puzzle with Frannie catching up from her previously fourth spot. Despite a hiccup in his first pass at the puzzle, Carson was able to correct his mistake and earn his first individual immunity necklace.

8:39 p.m. – Frannie had “renegade excitement” upon her return to camp because it was her first TC she’d attend where she wasn’t protected. This felt like her chance to test her social game. The first name to circle around camp was Danny’s, but Carson suggested that Jaime be a split vote so that in a tie they could vote her out if she didn’t play her idol. Separately, Danny was telling Lauren that he wants to take Frannie out because she’s too big of a threat at challenges. Lauren was shocked that Soka would turn on their own, but she was willing to go for Frannie even though at the sanctuary they had agreed on Danny.

8:41 p.m. – When Carson and Yam Yam spoke, Yam Yam said that Jaime would be the bigger threat, but Carson said that with Carolyn and Frannie getting close it might be best for them to take Frannie away from Carolyn instead. Their worry was that if they lie to Carolyn, she might separate herself from them. Elsewhere, Danny told Heidi he wants to go for Frannie and that he “doesn’t need” her vote as a number. Heidi took that line back to Carolyn and Carson, but they didn’t understand what numbers Danny could possibly think he has if they didn’t have them. That was a trigger for Carolyn who thought that Heidi might be hiding information and that worried her about what the real plan might be.

8:43 p.m. – Carolyn went to Frannie that Danny was moving against her. To stop that, Carolyn brought together Frannie, Lauren and Jaime with a possible plan to vote out Heidi instead. They agreed that she was silently masterminding everything and needs to go. Carolyn took the plan to Carson at the last minute and he hesitated on whether that’d be the best plan. Yam Yam was also not sure of that as a plan so now they still had to choose their path that might potentially isolate Carolyn from them in the future.

8:50 p.m. – At Tribal Council, Jeff pointed out that Frannie became a three-time challenge winner with the reward win. Frannie said it was great to earn the reward, but tough to have to make the decision of who to bring along. The conversation turned to “being great” like the legends of the past that won a lot of challenges, and Yam Yam said that it puts a target on your back. Jaime said it’s a balancing act, adding that she had to balance the pressure of having an idol and reiterated that it left with Kane. She got side-eye glances from everyone else, still not buying her story, but Jaime seemed completely ignorant to the fact that they think she still has the idol. Danny said the scary thing about this point in the game is that they all have real connections to each other so it’s possible that everyone has a closer connection with someone else and it calls into question how much you can trust anyone. Carson added that it was the most stressful day for him even if he has immunity.

8:56 p.m. – With ballots cast and no one using an idol or advantage, Jeff read the votes: Frannie, Danny, Heidi, Heidi, Frannie, Frannie, Frannie. Based on their reactions, it was a shocking result for Frannie and Carolyn, but Danny was all smiles.

NEXT TIME: Carolyn confronts Carson and Yam Yam about lying to her while Lauren and Jaime feel like they have “all the power” at the next vote.

