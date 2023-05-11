‘Survivor 44’ episode 11 recap: Who was voted out in ‘I’m Not Worthy’? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Heading into the 11th episode of “Survivor 44,” the original Tika tribe was sitting pretty at a leading three members (Carson Garrett, Carolyn Wiger and Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho), compared to just two each for the original Ratu tribe (Lauren Harpe and Jaime Lynn Ruiz) and the original Soka tribe (Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt and Danny Massa). So who ended up having their torch snuffed by host Jeff Probst on Wednesday night?

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘Survivor’!” In the 10th episode, Frannie Marin won the reward challenge and took Carolyn, Heidi and Lauren with her to the Survivor Sanctuary. After Carson prevailed at the immunity challenge, there was a mad scramble at camp with Frannie, Heidi, Jaime and Danny all being targeted. In the end, Frannie was voted out of the tribe, leaving just seven people remaining in the game. Who will be voted out tonight?

8:01 p.m. – As expected, Carolyn was upset that Yam Yam and Carson did not include her in the plan to vote out Frannie. The Tika three returned to camp with the two guys wanting to pull Carolyn aside, but she was not quiet about her frustration with them and the other four players took notice as they argued on the beach. Carolyn felt like they were telling her what she wanted to hear, but she was left unsure about whether or not she could continue to trust them.

8:03 p.m. – Among the other players, Danny was concerned with the single vote against him and asked the tribe who it was. Heidi suggested that it was probably Frannie, but we knew it was actually Heidi. She thought that Danny was the target that would be going home, but now she was in a tough spot remaining in the game having voted for her closest ally and having to lie about it.

8:04 p.m. – The next morning, Jaime led the group through a meditation and gratitude sharing session. It was another sign that this group of players is very close to one another and they’ve developed an understanding that they can be friends on one hand, but “super cutthroat” (as Jaime put it) on the other.

8:06 p.m. – Yam Yam and Carolyn came together again with a plan to move forward from the previous vote. Carolyn vowed to stick with them because she knows it’s the best path forward for all three of them, but denied to Yam Yam that she has the Tika birdcage idol. Still, the three of them committed to going to the final three together. Carson said they have to make sure that Danny knows Heidi was the one to vote against him, hoping that it would draw them apart and keep them from uniting against Tika. When Yam Yam told Danny later that it was Heidi, Danny kept calm and then privately in a confessional said it wouldn’t make sense for Heidi to have done that so he thinks it was Yam Yam that voted for him and is lying about Heidi.

8:15 p.m. – Carolyn told Yam Yam that she continues to see Danny as the biggest threat in the game followed by Lauren. Yam Yam was convinced that Danny would vote with them though so that might be a reason to keep him around. Meanwhile, Danny was corralling Lauren and Jaime to vote with him and Heidi against Yam Yam or Carson in order to break up the Tika majority. From the two, everyone agreed that “everyone loves” Yam Yam so he’d make the most sense to go after as soon as possible.

8:21 p.m. – For the immunity challenge, Jeff brought back the classic tide cage where the players would have to hold their breath from beneath a cage as the tide rises. Ahead of the start, Yam Yam commented that he’s unsure if he can do it and Carson noted that he practiced it in his bathtub. Right away, Lauren showed signs of struggling and was unable to answer a simple question from Jeff because she was already too cold in the water. She lasted a little longer, but eventually dropped as the first one out. Next to drop, in order, was Jaime, Carson and Carolyn, leaving only Danny, Heidi and Yam Yam. Once Danny dropped out, it came to a head-to-head between Heidi and Yam Yam. Ultimately, Yam Yam lasted longer, for about an hour and 25 minutes in total, earning his first individual immunity.

8:35 p.m. – Following the challenge and with Yam Yam off the table, Danny, Jaime, Heidi and Lauren met to confirm that they’ll be placing their votes on Carson now because he’s a bigger threat than Carolyn. Danny went to Tika to tell him the plan would be to split five votes on Jaime and Lauren, but Carolyn was not buying it. She was sure that Danny was feeding them a false story and that they’d actually be targeting Carson instead of the women from Ratu. She attempted to “interrogate” him about working with them to vote Carson out, but he didn’t budge and maintained that it wasn’t Carson.

8:38 p.m. – Carolyn went to Carson to let him know she thinks he’s in danger. He went on a scramble to bring Jaime and Lauren on side in order to convince them that Danny is a bigger threat and they need to work with Tika to vote him out. Jaime and Lauren recognized that Tika has numbers and that Danny is not that great at challenges, but they knew that they’d be in the middle for this vote and with the power to decide which way to go.

8:40 p.m. – Carolyn and Yam Yam wanted to stop from getting paranoid and confirmed their votes for Danny to each other. With the birdcage idol in her pocket, Carolyn felt it was the right time to tell Carson about it and let him know she’d potentially use it to save him if she feels that’s the way it’s going during Tribal Council. Carson was “in awe” that Carolyn had the idol, but their concern was that if Carolyn plays it for Carson that they’ll play another and somehow Carolyn could go home instead.

8:47 p.m. – At Tribal Council, Jeff focused the attention on what it means to be voting players out that will ultimately determine the winner as part of the jury. Carolyn said that she’s anxiously thinking about the game at all hours and hasn’t been getting very much sleep. She sees the game as days of meditation mixed with TC days where they scramble. Danny disagreed, seeing the game as a routine similar to fighters, and Lauren said that they’re all experiencing the game differently, mentioning “experienced” vs. “emotional.” Carolyn took offense to that and Lauren apologized, but Danny kept the joke up in order to poke Carolyn a little more.

8:51 p.m. – Jaime mentioned that she’s sure of “the roles people are playing” in the vote, which Jeff thought was an ominous way to phrase things. Danny said he agrees and is certain that enough people need what he needs and so they’ll vote in the same direction as him. Carson expressed that he’s nervous because the game means a lot to him and because of his young age he was afraid and insecure about coming into a game against people with more life experience. Everyone rallied around him and congratulated him on how much he’s achieved already.

8:55 p.m. – After an extended time at the ballot box for Carolyn where she counted numbers on her fingers and stressed over who to vote for, Jeff asked if anyone would like to play an advantage. Carolyn stood and to everyone’s surprise, played her idol for Carson. Jeff confirmed the idol and read the votes: Carson, Carson, Danny, Danny, Heidi, Heidi, Danny. On that last vote, Lauren was crossed out, which turns out to have been Carolyn’s vote.

NEXT TIME: Having used her idol, Carolyn is now in hot water with the others who see her as a threat to win the game and Yam Yam considers voting her out even if it breaks his heart.

