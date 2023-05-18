‘Survivor 44’ episode 12 recap: Who was voted out in ‘I’m the Bandit’? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Heading into the 12th episode of “Survivor 44,” the original Tika tribe was still dominating the game as they had a leading three members (Carolyn Wiger, Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho and Carson Garrett), compared to two for Ratu (Jaime Lynn Ruiz and Lauren Harpe) and one for Soka (Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt). So who ended up having their torch snuffed by host Jeff Probst just one week before the season finale?

8:01 p.m. — It’s Night 21 at the Va Va camp and all everyone can talk about is Carolyn playing the idol for Carson. “I still don’t regret playing it,” Carolyn says, despite not 100% needing it. She then spills the beans on being the red X “bandit” that tricked Sarah Wade into thinking she’d found an idol. Yam Yam is convinced Carolyn needs to “shut up” because her target is getting “bigger and bigger.” Jaime calls her “calculated” and a “good game player.”

8:03 p.m. — Carson wakes up early on Day 22 and sees that Heidi is looking for a hidden immunity idol. People assume there’s another one in the jungle since Carolyn played hers. That initiates a mad idol hunt, with everyone looking for an advantage, but no one finds one. Heidi already has an idol in her pocket, so she’s guaranteed a spot in the Final 5 (if she plays it). Lauren tries to trick Carolyn into climbing a tree and getting her a coconut, pretending she saw an idol up there.

8:05 p.m. — Lauren and Jaime are pitching Yam Yam and Carson to get out Carolyn because her target is rising. Carson pretends to agree with them, but Yam Yam seems more on board with what they’re pitching. No, Yam Yam, don’t betray Mama Carolyn!

8:07 p.m. — It’s time for the reward challenge. The players randomly divide into two teams of three, with Carson, Lauren and Yam Yam on one side and Jaime, Heidi and Carolyn on the other. Both teams have to roll a giant ball through a course, with one castaway inside each ball who’s guiding their blindsided teammates toward a maze-puzzle. Carson and Jaime are the guiders, and Carson’s team reaches the puzzle first. Carolyn hilariously loses her grasp on the ball and gets left behind at one point. Carson is able to guide Yam Yam and Lauren through the puzzle in quick fashion, so they win a trip to the Survivor Sanctuary. The reward is a foot massage, sandwiches and drinks.

8:15 p.m. — At the Survivor Sanctuary, Carson, Yam Yam and Lauren indulge in luxury and Yam Yam celebrates his first reward of the game. Soon, strategy talk begins with Yam Yam pitching voting out Carolyn. Carson chimes in to try to fool Lauren into thinking they are willing to write down Carolyn’s name. Yam Yam’s “gut” is telling him Carolyn’s time in the game is over.

8:17 p.m. — Carolyn, Jaime and Heidi are at camp talking about how they need to stick together and vote out Carson. Um, hello, Carolyn literally just used her idol to save Carson last night, so it’s highly unlikely this is something she’ll consider. When Jaime walks away, Carolyn and Heidi suggest a foursome with Yam Yam and Carson. The idea is that they’ll run the game together and vote out Lauren and Jaime next.

8:20 p.m. — The reward winners return to camp and Carolyn asks Yam Yam to burp in her face so she can smell the food. “I felt kind of gross after that, to be honest, but he smelt good,” she admits in a confessional. Later, Carolyn and Carson confer about how Jaime and Lauren are trying to split up the Tika three. At the same time, Yam Yam seems to be betraying Tika when he whispers to Jaime he’s willing to write down Carolyn’s name. Yam Yam goes full mob boss when he tells Jaime that everyone who’s written down his name is on the jury now.

8:25 p.m. — The immunity challenge begins on Day 23. This is a classic competition in which the players have to balance a ball on a disc using two ropes. Within minutes, Jaime, Carolyn, Carson and Yam Yam all drop their balls. Jeff blames it on the “fatigue of 23 days.” Lauren and Heidi both advance to the next stage where they have to step back a couple of feet. Heidi’s ball drops, which gives Lauren her second individual immunity necklace of the game.

8:33 p.m. — The six players sit around the fire but no one is talking strategy … at least not yet. Carolyn and Heidi think it’s weird people are so relaxed, but they confirm their plan to send home Jaime. The Tika three then agree to the same scenario, with Heidi walking up and saying she’ll join them. Hmm, this sounds too easy. “This is real,” the foursome declare.

8:36 p.m. — Jaime and Lauren want to eliminate Carolyn, and they seek out Yam Yam to see if he’ll join them. He confirms that he will, calling Carolyn “dangerous,” and he says he’ll tell Carson about the vote. In a confessional, Yam Yam worries about betraying his “biggest ally” — is this really happening? Carson is hesitant to vote out Carolyn, but Yam Yam warns him she’ll win the game if she makes it to the end. Yam Yam tells the camera that his head and heart are battling, and he still hasn’t decided who he’s voting her.

8:43 p.m. — Jeff notices the tribe has brought “everything from camp” with them to tribal council: rice bag, machete, rope and paint brushes. They’re preparing to be told after tribal that they have to start over at a new camp, which has been the pattern of the past three seasons. Jeff then points out Lauren’s immunity win, saying she’s the only person guaranteed to make it to the Final 5.

8:46 p.m. — Carolyn starts making paranoid faces as various people speak. Jaime urges people to “jazz up their resumes,” Yam Yam confirms there are no more groups, and Carson says things are “jumbled” now at this stage of the game. “There’s nothing wrong with being an emotional player,” Carolyn states emphatically. “I’m not going to apologize for crying.” She then starts pulling at her hair, saying she’s “nervous.”

8:53 p.m. — It’s time to vote. Jeff asks if anyone wants to use an idol or an advantage, and at first no one moves. Then Heidi stands up and plays her idol for herself. Jeff reads the votes: Carolyn, Jaime, Carolyn, Jaime, Jaime, Jaime. Goodbye, Jaime! On her way out the door, Jaime says she “loves” everyone, including Jeff. The host then reveals that their assumptions were correct and they’ll be starting from scratch at a new beach, however since they came prepared, they get to bring everything with them.

8:59 p.m. — Next Wednesday is the big finale! Jaime’s parting words are that she’s “so grateful to make the Top 6.” She brags about finding an idol, as that was one of her “number-one goals” (she still has no idea it was fake). Jaime calls “Survivor” her “favorite game in the entire world.”

