‘Survivor 44’ episode 2 sneak peek video: Matt Blankinship finds an ‘incredible connection’ in Frannie Marin [WATCH]

In the “Survivor 44” premiere, Soka tribe mates Matt Blankinship and Frannie Marin instantly connected on the basis of a shared sense of humor. Based on that kinship they solidified a Day 1 alliance with one another; on Day 4, an emotionally overwhelmed Matt realizes that he “really, really” likes Frannie. Is a showmance brewing? Above, watch the “Survivor 44” episode 2 sneak peek video for “Two Dorky Magnets.”

After starting the game with back-to-back reward and immunity challenge wins, the Soka tribe is able to kick back on Day 4 with some casual conversation. Matt describes to Claire Rafson how he became estranged from his pet dog due to a recent breakup that happened shortly before filming began. For Matt, the end of his relationship was something he wanted to “leave behind” when coming to the game, but he realized that it’s impossible to not bring along that kind of baggage.

Adding insult to injury, Matt lost his vote at his first two tribal council appearances during his risk/reward journey. Of the unfortunate series of events, Matt says, “I don’t think this game could have gone any worse for me.” He sees a light at the end of the tunnel he’s in though, admitting that “Even though the Matt stock is at an all-time low in this game, I’ve found an incredible connection with Frannie.”

In a second sneak peek video (watch below), the Ratu tribe returns to camp after voting out Maddy Pomilla. Matthew Grinstead-Mayle congratulates Jaime Lynn Ruiz on being the first person in “Survivor” history to use their Shot in the Dark correctly. Matthew then tells the camera that he savvily used his own Shot in the Dark so that he didn’t have to vote for his buddy Brandon Cottom. Smart!

