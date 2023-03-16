‘Survivor 44’ episode 3 recap: Who was voted out in ‘Sneaky Little Snake’? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Heading into the third episode of “Survivor 44,” the Soka tribe was still sitting pretty at six members, while Ratu was at five (after voting out Maddy Pomilla) and Tika was at four (after losing both Bruce Perreault and Helen Li). Gold Derby’s odds forecasted that Kane Fritzler of the Ratu tribe would be the next person to have his torch snuffed by Jeff Probst, but did our predictions come true on Wednesday night?

Here are the current “Survivor 44” tribe breakdowns (click on each name to be brought to their individual profiles):

RATU TRIBE: Brandon Cottom, Kane Fritzler, Matthew Grinstead-Mayle, Lauren Harpe, Jaime Lynn Ruiz

SOKA TRIBE: Matt Blankinship, Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt, Frannie Marin, Danny Massa, Claire Rafson, Josh Wilder

TIKA TRIBE: Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho, Carson Garrett, Sarah Wade, Carolyn Wiger

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘Survivor’!” In the second episode, the Soka showmance between Matt and Frannie heated up, despite Claire’s annoyance. Ratu and Soka won the combined reward/immunity challenge, sending Tika to their first tribal council. Carson seemed to be in the middle of two pairs (Helen and Sarah on one side, Carolyn and Yam Yam on the other side), and he ultimately made his choice when he voted out Helen. Just 15 players remain on the island. Who will be voted out tonight?

8:01 p.m. – After voting out Helen, the Tika tribe returned to camp with Carson elated and relieved to have pulled off his first blindside in the game. He called it “tapping into his chaotic side,” but knew that he had to smooth things over with Sarah. That was “all nice” for Sarah, but she didn’t believe it, knowing that she’s the one person on the outside of the three others that are clearly working together. She went on to privately call out Carson as “the most dangerous person” in the game because of how much everyone, including herself, trusts him.

8:03 p.m. – Life at Ratu was more relaxed for a tribe that got a morale boost from winning the last challenge. Kane was reinvigorated after being the odd-man out of their Tribal Council and Brandon had settled into the provider role for the tribe with their new fishing equipment.

8:05 p.m. – At Soka, Matt and Frannie were continuing to isolate themselves from the other four players because of their social partnership. Claire still saw this as a “huge liability” and Danny saw it as an opportunity to keep all attention away from him. He found their birdcage idol already and needed to execute a plan to put the dummy idol that came along with it into play for someone else to find. After successfully getting the fake idol back into the cage, Danny re-hid the key to the cage so that someone else could find it and claim the fake idol.

8:11 p.m. – When the Soka tribe got back to looking for the key, they did so as a group. Danny was searching in the vicinity of Matt when Matt happened upon the key in the place that Danny hid it. Matt did his best to disguise that he was putting the key into his pocket, but Danny knew that he found it. Later, Danny went up to Matt in front of Josh and told him he saw him put something in his pocket, but Matt denied it. Privately later on, Matt admitted to Danny what he found and then separately disclosed to Josh that he had indeed found it. Naturally, he also told Frannie about it, and she was disappointed to find out that Matt had also let Josh and Danny know about it, calling them “the worst people” to know about it. Wanting to keep Heidi close to him, Danny told her that Matt found the idol. Still, Danny was the only one that knew Matt’s idol was fake, while the others considered that it changed the outlook on how vulnerable Matt would ultimately be.

8:15 p.m. – Back at Ratu, Jaime was impressing everyone with her willingness to consume earthworms for the protein and then convincing others to do it as well. During a worm hunt with Matthew near the water well, Jaime found a package that include a small beaded immunity idol! At least she thought that’s what it was, but in a flashback we were told by Matthew that he actually found the real idol elsewhere and during the night fashioned a fake idol, wrapped it with the real note and hid it in the exact spot that Jaime found it. That means there are now three real idols out there (Carolyn, Danny and Matthew) and two fully-believed fake idols (Matt and Jaime). Sarah still has the Inheritance Advantage in her possession and Lauren has a vote banked for future use.

8:23 p.m. – For the next challenge, the three tribes competed in a water-to-beach obstacle course ending in a block puzzle. Once again, Soka decided to sit Claire out for the third time in a row (in addition to Heidi) and Ratu had Lauren sit out. The first tribe to finish the challenge would win a tool set and large basket of fruit while the second tribe would win a smaller tool set and smaller basket of fruit. The tribe that does not finish loses their flint and goes to Tribal Council to vote the next player out of the game.

8:27 p.m. – Ratu got out to an early lead in the water portion of the challenge followed by Soka next with Tika quickly falling behind. Eventually all three tribes were equalized at the puzzle. Kane and Matthew were working on the puzzle for Ratu and became the first tribe to complete it correctly, well ahead of the other two tribes. At this point, Soka had none of their four blocks stacked while Tika had two of their four stacked. Both tribes decided to send members over to the completed Ratu puzzle in order to “copy cat” the correct answer in their own stack. Yam Yam and Carson were quicker at doing this for Tika than Matt and Frannie were for Soka, earning the second immunity and protecting their tribe of four from voting someone out.

8:38 p.m. – Danny and Josh discussed splitting the votes between Claire (their target) and Matt (a decoy) in the interest of keeping their tribe strong. That plan was communicated to Heidi and Frannie as well. Josh did not necessarily want to vote Claire out, but he also didn’t want to rock the boat so decided to just go in the direction of everyone else. Frannie was not keen to send Claire home, so she began a campaign to sway Claire away from Matt and toward Josh instead. Her argument was that Josh couldn’t be as trusted as Matt. To get Claire on side, Matt and Frannie told Claire that Josh and Danny were targeting Claire. The three of them knew that Matt couldn’t vote so in order to get Josh out they’d need Heidi to vote with them as well.

8:41 p.m. – Claire was the one to go to Heidi with the plan, but Heidi was very clear with Claire that she wasn’t sure which direction she’d go. Because Heidi was dodging, Claire knew that she might need to play her Shot in the Dark at Tribal Council. Feeling like Danny is her number one, Heidi didn’t want to make a decision without being on the same page as her. She admitted that her strategic relationship with Josh is “not that great,” but she was concerned that they’d miss out on Josh’s challenge strength compared to Claire who has yet to compete.

8:50 p.m. – At Tribal Council, the topic of tribe strength came up and Claire got defensive over the claim that strength in challenges matters when her decision to sit out all of their challenges was in the best interest of the tribe overall. She insisted that she’d be able to step up to the plate once given the opportunity to compete in future challenges. She asked openly, “What is tribe strength other than trusting each other and working together?” Though she “agreed 100%” with what Claire said, Heidi later looked Claire in the eye and told her that her mind did not change from what they spoke together about earlier. We knew that was a sign to Claire that she might indeed need to play her Shot in the Dark tonight.

8:57 p.m. – When it came time for Jeff to read the votes, Claire revealed that she opted in to her Shot in the Dark. The scroll she chose said “Not Safe,” so all votes cast for Claire still counted. Jeff read the votes: Claire, Claire, Claire. Without her vote and without Matt’s first of two sacrificed votes, Claire was voted out unanimously 4-0.

NEXT TIME: Sarah continues to turn Soka’s sights toward voting Josh out and Jeff warns the players of something that could “change the game.”

