‘Survivor 44’ episode 3 sneak peek videos: Some light-hearted fun with swords and snoring [WATCH]

Both the Ratu and Tika tribes are at numbers disadvantages after losing the first two immunity challenges on “Survivor 44.” Naturally, the votes the two tribes cast at their Tribal Councils have put cards on the table for who each player is working with. Left out of the votes, Kane Fritzler and Sarah Wade are lone wolves on their tribes hoping to avoid a quick trip back to the ballot box. In this week’s third episode, the threat of another challenge looms over both camps in the shadow of some key bonding time. Above and below, watch the “Survivor 44” episode 3 sneak peek videos for “Sneaky Little Snake.”

In Sneak Peek 1, Kane leads the Ratu tribe through the Canadian national anthem before role-playing around camp with the tribal immunity sword. He says he’s “all things fantasy,” and likenes his tribe to five heroic knights up against all the evil that can be thrown at them. “I want to be a hero to people,” he declares.

As the losers of the first immunity challenge, Ratu has started the game on their back foot as a tribe, but Kane was the one player left out by the others in that vote where his vote for Brandon Cottom was nullified by an idol. Can he recover?

In Sneak Peek 2, the focus shifts to the Tika beach where Carolyn Wiger lets Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho in on the revelation (to him) that he’s a big snorer at night. “It sucks, it’s horrible, and I just get so pissed at you,” she announces. Yam Yam jokingly tells his tribe that “people get voted off for snoring,” but Carolyn exclaims that she’d never vote him out for that.

Sarah thinks their laughter at camp is a healthy attitude to have, hoping that it’ll further bond them together as a group. Yam Yam then has a “Baywatch” moment as he runs in slow motion down the beach and topples over onto the sand.

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘Survivor’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on CBS. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “Survivor” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions