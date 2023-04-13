‘Survivor 44’ episode 7 recap: Who was voted out in ‘Let’s Not Be Cute About It’? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Heading into the seventh episode of “Survivor 44,” the remaining 11 players had finally merged into one tribe. Of this group, three are original Tika members (Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho, Carson Garrett and Carolyn Wiger), four are original Soka castaways (Matt Blankinship, Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt, Frannie Marin and Danny Massa) and four are original Ratu contestants (Brandon Cottom, Kane Fritzler, Lauren Harpe and Jaime Lynn Ruiz). So whose torch did host Jeff Probst snuff out at tribal council?

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘Survivor’!” In the sixth episode, the remaining 12 players split up into two teams and competed for their merge buffs and the all-important feast. Brandon, Carolyn, Carson, Frannie, Jaime and Matt prevailed, which left the other six vulnerable at tribal council. Thanks in part to his fake immunity idol, Josh Wilder was the group’s number one target, and he ended up being ousted by a 7–3–1 vote over Yam Yam and Kane. Who will be voted out tonight?

8:01 p.m. – Following a TC where he got a couple votes for the first time, Yam Yam brought his usual fun self back to camp in order to make sure that there wasn’t any awkwardness with anyone that vote for him. He knew he’d still be vulnerable and wanted to remain included in the tribe rather than further ostracize himself from the group. He called it “doing my best Yam Yam thing,” and it seemed to work well with everyone who was laughing along with him. The next morning he even spearheaded naming the newly merged tribe Va Va, which in Fijian would mean 4-4 for season 44.

8:03 p.m. – Matt was happy to wake up with the realization that he could finally vote at TC because the previous one was his second where he wasn’t allowed to vote. He was feeling reinvigorated by this and with the support of Frannie and having an idol in his pocket. Later, Brandon brought up the birdcage idols with Matt and pointed out that there were two on the Ratu beach, a real and fake one. Matt realized that he only ever found one and that perhaps he had the fake one. He put the pieces together that when he found it, Danny was acting weird and he came to the conclusion that he probably has the fake one and Danny has the real one. He showed Brandon his idol and shared the theory that Danny may have been the untrustworthy one to plant the fake one. Meanwhile, Danny was on a campaign to throw Lauren under the bus for the next vote as a way of purging the game of the extra vote she still has to play. Matt pulled Frannie, Kane and Carson in for a chat where he optioned a Danny blindside. That news let Carson know that the game was dividing between Ratu vs. Soka and that would leave him, Carolyn and Yam Yam in a real good spot in the middle.

8:06 p.m. – At the Day 14 challenge, Jeff dropped the bomb that they would be competing as individuals, but from the perspective of two groups. In the challenge they’d have to balance on a beam while balancing a ball on a pole. In the twist, there would be two teams of five and the player on each time that lasts the longer would have immunity. In addition, the player that lasts the longest overall would earn immunity for their entire team. That winning team would also win a picnic reward, but would not cast a vote in the TC. The vote would be left to the five players of the losing team. The teams were randomly selected as: Heidi, Danny, Kane, Frannie and Carolyn on orange and Lauren, Yam Yam, Jaime, Matt and Brandon on purple. Carson was not put on a team and instead had to predict the winning tribe, and if right he’d share in their win or in their loss. He predicted orange to win.

8:10 p.m. – Carolyn was the first to drop out of the challenge followed shortly by Lauren, leaving four on each team who all got to move to the second part of the beam. Kane fell off the beam in the transition and then Heidi and Danny both fell out after him, leaving Frannie as the last person standing for orange. That meant that Frannie earned immunity for herself no matter what happened, but could still beat out all of the purple players in order to win for her team. Jaime dropped next and the four players left standing advanced to the next transition. Matt and Yam Yam were not able to make it through the transition, meaning Brandon now earned immunity and was set to battle against Frannie in order to win for their team. Brandon held on through a lot of movement on his ball, but ultimately couldn’t hold it up longer than Frannie and dropped. With that, Frannie earned immunity for herself, Heidi, Carson, Danny, Carolyn and Kane. Brandon also earned immunity, but would be part of the group that votes to eliminate Yam Yam, Jaime, Lauren or Matt from the game.

8:15 p.m. – Before Jeff sent the players away, he instructed the losing purple tribe to return to the Old Soka beach where they’d be isolated from their new camp and the other players. Matt realized immediately that he left his bag back at camp and so he’d be without his Shot in the Dark advantage and the idol that might still be real. He was proud of Frannie, but also knew he was in a really tough spot.

8:22 p.m. – At the reward picnic, the six winners were excited to eat peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and noticed a note on the table. They focused on eating and discussing the possibilities at the vote instead of reading the votes. They all agreed that Matt and Yam Yam were in the line of fire and that they all wanted Matt to stay. Once again Carolyn felt like she was disregarded in the “we all” comments because she’s close with Yam Yam and obviously wanted Matt to go instead. Carolyn realized though that Yam Yam is not well-connected and so he’s likely going.

8:24 p.m. – At Old Soka, Brandon wasn’t too upset at their loss because he had immunity for himself and knew that he, Jaime and Lauren could all stick together to make the majority vote the way they wanted to go. Matt was of the opposite impression, knowing that he was without any support and that he’d need to plead to the Ratu three to stay. He tried to option Lauren as a vote to Brandon and Jaime, but Brandon shot that down immediately. From there, his only choice was to tell them he’d work with them to vote out Yam Yam. Brandon admitted that he voted for Yam Yam last time and wouldn’t mind him going home since it was possible that Yam Yam would eventually come for him. Elsewhere, Yam Yam talked to Lauren who told him that she wants Matt out of the game because of his ties to Soka and especially his connection to Frannie. Yam Yam told her he’s happy to write down Matt’s name.

8:27 p.m. – After lunch, the winning group finally decided to read the note. It told them that there’s a new advantage in the birdcage and a bunch of key scattered around the forest. One of the keys would open the cage and first person to open it earns the advantage. Everyone zoomed off to try keys, but tons of them were the incorrect ones. Eventually Heidi took a key to the lock and it worked. She opened the cage and earned what was the Control a Vote Advantage, allowing her to control the vote of a single player at the next Tribal Council. At the time of voting, Heidi would get to announce her advantage and tell a player to vote a certain way. For this TC, it was a powerful advantage that could sway the vote in a different direction.

8:36 p.m. – Back at Old Soka, Matt was missing Frannie’s support as well as his advantages. He thought that perhaps she would notice his bag back at camp and know to bring it to TC in order to potentially save him. He also attempted to sway Yam Yam in a new direction with a plan for them to vote together for one of the Ratu to force a tie in the even that they split their votes 2-1. They thought they could do Lauren instead of each other. At the same time, the Ratu three were discussing their options and a split vote was indeed something they considered in case either of them played an idol. They knew Yam Yam was a social threat, though without numbers, and that Matt comes with the numbers of Soka and the others could be mad at them if they get rid of him.

8:39 p.m. – With Heidi’s advantage now in play, the winning group discussed what their options could be to change the vote how they wanted. Heidi’s first thought was that she could use it somehow to save both Yam Yam and Matt in order to get Lauren out instead. Frannie pushed back, thinking the smarter move is to save Matt and force the vote on Yam Yam instead. Danny was still focused on getting rid of Lauren’s two votes so he was on board with targeting Lauren. Heidi spoke to Kane later and considered actually allowing Matt to be taken out because she knows he’s closer to Fannie than to her and that she’d rather work with Yam Yam than Matt. Frannie did her best to get Heidi to see that Ratu would be voting Yam Yam out because Brandon voted against him last time. Heading to TC, Heidi was still undecided about which direction she’d go.

8:47 p.m. – At Tribal Council, Matt mentioned that he didn’t have his bag with him and asked openly if anyone brought his bag to TC, but the answer was a no. He said it was “worth a shot” and now without it his “bag of tricks” left him vulnerable. Frannie and Heidi made eyes at each other, realizing that Matt seemed very worried he was on the chopping block. Matt’s perception was that the three Ratu players would be making the decision and that only him and Yam Yam were up for the vote. Yam Yam said he feels the same way and that it’s been that way for him at many TCs before this. Jaime said that an important part of the vote is the impact that the decision has on the other players who are only watching, meaning they could make or destroy bonds in the game based on their vote tonight.

8:50 p.m. – Matt offered himself up to the three Ratu players who he says he has bonds with already. Brandon said they’d take it in to consideration and that he likes working with Matt. He also said he voted for Yam Yam last time and likes to keep his word. Yam Yam said he’s alone in the game and is available to be picked up to work in an alliance. He also pointed out that this is their chance to take Matt away from the Soka numbers. Jaime said that yes their decision comes down to the vulnerable player vs. the one with numbers. Jeff gave the floor to both Matt and Yam Yam to speak to what the game has meant to them so far. Matt said that he’s overcome personal challenges related to social anxiety in order to prove that he can rely on himself. Yam Yam realized how strong he can be as well, describing himself as a “teddy bear that’s also a bad ass.”

8:54 p.m. – When Jeff called for the vote, Heidi stood up to announce her advantage. She told everyone she’d be controlling Lauren’s vote and that it would be for Yam Yam. Lauren asked Jeff for clarification about whether she’d control one or two of Lauren’s votes. Jeff said she only controls one vote. After the votes were cast and no one played an idol or advantage, Jeff read the votes: Yam Yam, Matt, Yam Yam, Matt, Matt. There were a lot of tears–Frannie and Matt in sadness for Matt, Yam Yam and Carolyn out of relief for Yam Yam–but at the very least, Matt was named as the first member of the jury and congratulated Frannie for her win on his way out.

NEXT TIME: Frannie feels alone without Matt while Brandon and Kane feel like they’re “dictating the way this game is played” and Danny sets his sights on taking down the Ratu alliance.

