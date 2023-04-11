‘Survivor 44′ episode 7 sneak peek: Matt Blankinship has ’emerged into the sunlight’ after earning back his vote [WATCH]

After being put in “Survivor” no-vote hell for the first 13 days of the game, Matt Blankinship is finally able to cast a vote at tribal council, and he can’t wait to finally play. In CBS’s “Survivor 44” episode 7 sneak peek video (watch above), Matt reminds viewers how he got into this predicament in the first place, and how his ever-evolving showmance with Frannie Marin is keeping him going on the island.

“I’m feeling weirdly confident and comfortable for the next phase of this game,” Matt tells Frannie as they meet secretly in the jungle following the elimination of Josh Wilder on Night 13. Frannie then gives a chef’s kiss to the sky to celebrate Matt getting his vote back.

In a private confessional, Matt explains to the camera, “I went on a journey in the very beginning of the game. I lost two votes at tribal councils. But after last night, I finally have a vote. After all of this time, I can play ‘Survivor’!”

The 27-year-old software engineer from San Francisco smiles ear to ear as he compares himself to a baby bird. “My wings have suddenly sprouted and I’m soaring now,” Matt remarks. “I made some great relationships. Me and Frannie are super tight. Like, I couldn’t do anything in this game without Frannie.”

In case you forgot, Matt also believes he’s found a hidden immunity idol. But in reality, it’s a fake idol planted by Danny Massa back when they were living at the Soka camp. “Right now I have an idol. I have power,” he foolishly brags. “I have emerged into the sunlight and it feels great.”

To date, two people have left “Survivor 44” due to medical emergencies: Bruce Perreault and Matthew Grinstead-Mayle. And five others have been voted out at tribal council (but not by Matt): Maddy Pomilla, Helen Li, Claire Rafson, Sarah Wade and Josh. That leaves just 11 people still in the running to win the $1 million prize. Find out how it all plays out when Season 44, Episode 7 airs Wednesday, April 12 on CBS.

