‘Survivor 44’ episode 8 recap: Who was voted out in ‘Don’t Get Cocky Kid’? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Heading into the eighth episode of “Survivor 44,” the remaining players had just been divided into two teams by host Jeff Probst. The winning group (Frannie Marin, Carson Garrett, Carolyn Wiger, Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt, Danny Massa and Kane Fritzler) was spared having to vote someone out, while the losing group (Matt Blankinship, Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho, Brandon Cottom, Lauren Harpe and Jaime Lynn Ruiz) went to tribal council and ousted Matt in a narrow vote over Yam Yam. So how did Wednesday’s all-new hour play out with the Top 10?

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘Survivor’!” In the seventh episode, Jeff shocked the merged tribe at the immunity challenge when he temporarily de-merged them. Frannie and Brandon both won individual necklaces, and Frannie also earned safety and reward for her entire team. Heidi found a “Control a Vote” advantage and used it at tribal council to direct Lauren to vote for Yam Yam. But that ended up being all for naught, as Matt was eliminated by a 3-2 vote over Yam Yam. Who will be eliminated tonight?

8:01 p.m. – Once again, Yam Yam returned to camp thankful to have survived yet another Tribal Council where he was on the chopping block. It was another emotional TC for him, but not as emotional as it was for Frannie who had to watch from the side as her best friend in the game was eliminated by a dominating Ratu alliance. Brandon and Kane felt like they were in control of the game, having taken one number away from Soka and giving them the advantage, but Yam Yam, Carson and Carolyn knew that they, “the Tika three,” were the ones truly in control because they could go between the two sides while they went after each other.

8:07 p.m. – Tree Mail brought news of the next immunity challenge where only one necklace would be won, but they’d have to compete in five pairs. Because he was vomiting through the night, Carson felt bad for having to pair with someone, but Carolyn was willing to compete with him. Lauren was also worried that she’d be a bad partner because of how low her energy was, but she managed to get paired with Danny. Last week he was trying to get people to vote Lauren out and then this week they assumed they’d be working together in the challenge.

8:14 p.m. – For the Day 15 challenge, Jeff explained that they’d run a course in three stages with eliminations after each stage. In the first stage, pairs would race through a twisted, muddy net and then dig up planks from a pit. The first four pairs to finish would advance. In the second stage, the pairs would climb a cargo net and then use the planks to build a rope bridge. The first two pairs to finish would advance. In the final stage, the pairs would be gone and the four individuals would compete in an endurance challenge to be the last standing in a perch using very small footholds. The pairs were: Kane and Brandon, Frannie and Yam Yam, Carolyn and Carson, Danny and Lauren, and Heidi and Jaime.

8:17 p.m. – Danny was the first player through the twisted net, followed by Yam Yam and Kane while Carolyn and Jaime struggled in the twisted net. Frannie and Brandon got through next, meeting Yam Yam and Kane to begin digging for their planks. Jaime got through the net just before Lauren did, so Heidi started through the net as Danny and Lauren joined the digging portion. Carolyn remained stuck in the net when Brandon and Kane, Danny and Lauren, and then Frannie and Yam Yam all found their planks to secure their spots. Heidi and Jaime were digging for their planks by the time Carolyn made it through the net, but it was too late for Carson to catch up because they found their planks to claim the final spot. Carolyn and Carson were eliminated.

8:21 p.m. – All four pairs got up the cargo net of the second stage with ease, but the difficult part would be assembling the bridge and getting across without falling or dropping a plank. Kane and Brandon were the first pair to get across safely, but Danny and Lauren were right behind them and so the stage closed out quickly with the final four decided. Yam Yam, Frannie, Heidi and Jaime were all eliminated.

8:28 p.m. – In the endurance stage, all four players maintained their position for the first of four portions of the competition. They all had to move to the next lower perch in a “live transition,” meaning if they slipped they’d be eliminated, but all four made the transition smoothly. They all lasted for the next transition as well, but the smaller perch became unbearable for Kane and he was the first to drop. Brandon hang on a little longer, but he dropped during this portion as well, leaving former partners Danny and Lauren in a head to head. Both players advanced to the third transition and the final and smallest perch. Calling it “a sliver of wood” that they were holding on to, Jeff was impressed that they lasted in this final stage more than 10 seconds, but not much longer than that did Danny drop, leaving Lauren as the sole winner of immunity.

8:39 p.m. – Back at camp, Kane and Brandon felt like Ratu had the numbers to control the vote again, believing that they could pull in the Tika members for an easy vote. They decided that they’d vote for Frannie and in order to make it an unanimous vote, also brought in Danny and Heidi for the vote as well. Danny and Heidi left their conversation with Brandon understanding that the two of them and Frannie would need to bring the Tika three together with them in order to form six as a majority over the other four or they’d all be picked off eventually. Danny and Brandon get along so Heidi thought it’d be difficult for him to go against Brandon, but Danny said he’s willing to do it and even suggested that he’d use his hidden idol to save Frannie and take out Brandon instead.

8:42 p.m. – Heidi went to Yam Yam to sway him toward bringing the Tika three over to the Soka side to help blindside Brandon. This put him in the exact position that he and Carson wanted to be in. Carson told Yam Yam it’s important that they don’t make a move that risks their own game and they need to be cautious of making enemies. Heidi informed them that Danny has the idol in the hope that it would convince them of the plan and assure them that it will work as long as it’s a blindside. The information made Yam Yam consider whether it might be smarter to let Ratu know about Danny’s idol. Meanwhile, Danny let Frannie in on the plan to use his idol for her, which she did not expect and could not fully trust because it could fall apart very easily. At the last minute, Carson let Danny know that Heidi told Yam Yam about the plan and so Danny worried about how trustworthy Yam Yam will be in the situation and that he might let Ratu know.

8:50 p.m. – At Tribal Council, Kane started the conversation about “being visible” in terms of the decisions you make because now the game is about showing the jury why you deserve to win eventually. It was also important to the group that you remain aware of what’s going on at camp because the promises and alliances made one week do not necessarily remain the next week. Lauren and the Ratu players spoke about a likely “majority vote” this week, but Danny countered that juries sometimes respect the players that are on the outside of the vote and manage to make a comeback. For Kane, Frannie and Heidi, every vote would be about intention and with so many different intentions happening at once then there’s never full assurance that you’ll be on the right side.

8:55 p.m. – After the votes were cast, Danny stood up to play his idol on behalf of Frannie. No votes for Frannie would count. Jeff read the votes: Frannie, Frannie, Frannie, Frannie, Frannie, Frannie, Brandon, Brandon, Brandon. By an ultimate vote of 4-0, Brandon was voted out of the game and became the second member of the jury and leaving the game at an even split of three Ratu, three Soka, and three Tika left standing.

NEXT TIME: Kane is invigorated to play the game after Brandon’s blindside and Danny becomes public enemy number one among the three Tika “stooges.”

