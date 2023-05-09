‘Survivor 44’ fans want Frannie Marin back as an All-Star by overwhelming margin [POLL RESULTS]

Of the players eliminated so far on “Survivor 44,” Gold Derby asked viewers in our recent poll to name who should return for a future All-Stars season. The poll results are in and there is one name that tops the list of over two-thirds of voters: Frannie Marin! The only other castaway to earn more than 10% of the vote is Matthew Grinstead-Mayle, the adventurous superfan that left the game by choice due to a shoulder injury. (Note that we did not include Bruce Perreault as an option because Jeff Probst has already invited him back.)

Here are the complete poll results for who fans want back as an All-Star:

67% — Frannie Marin

14% — Matthew Grinstead-Mayle

7% — Matt Blankinship

5% — Brandon Cottom

2% — Kane Fritzler

1% — Helen Li, Claire Rafson, Maddy Pomilla, Sarah Wade, Josh Wilder

Frannie’s popularity this season stems from multiple places, all popular tropes in the Survivor-sphere. She began the reason tied closely to Matt Blankinship in a budding showmance that made others see them as a power duo. In fact, Matt was voted out of the game largely in a play by Ratu members to neutralize Frannie’s power. Matt polled third in the results, bringing in only 7% of the votes.

The week that Matt left the game, Frannie had won her first of what would become three individual challenge wins. By the time she was voted out, she was the bonafide challenge beast of the season, toppling a never-fully-realized “bro alliance” designed by Danny Massa, someone who came in second to Frannie multiple times. Danny was the chief conspirator in the plan to target Frannie for elimination because of how big of a threat she was in challenges.

Frannie would have loved to vote Danny out alongside his biggest secret nemesis, Carolyn Wiger, but they were unable to garner enough support to move in that direction. In a similar poll, Carolyn was voted the favorite player among the Top 9, so it’s no surprise that fans have also taken a liking to Frannie. The more time that Carolyn and Frannie spent together on the island, the closer Frannie got to Carolyn, calling her an inspiration for how authentically herself she was around camp. Their closeness was a large reason why Carolyn’s Tika allies Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho and Carson Garrett were keen to cut Frannie out, hoping it’d draw Carolyn back and closer to their Tika threesome.

Half of the options in the poll barely earned 1% of the vote, including the first four players voted out of the game (who happened to all be female, matching a series record). The only other castaways who polled higher than 1%, aside from the aforementioned Matts, were Ratu members Brandon Cottom with 5% and Kane Fritzler with 2%. Both were taken out of the game during a mid-game point when the merged Va Va tribe was still voting along original tribal lines. Despite Ratu having more contestants, Soka was able to bring Tika into their fold and blindside both Brandon and Kane.

