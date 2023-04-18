‘Survivor 44’s’ Frannie Marin breaks down over Matt’s ouster: ‘I’ve been marooned with nothing all over again’ [WATCH]

If you thought last week’s episode of “Survivor 44” was a tearjerker, we hope you stock up on tissues for the April 19 hour, titled “Don’t Get Cocky, Kid.” To recap, the Fratt showmance of Frannie Marin and Matt Blankinship was abruptly ended last Wednesday after the remaining 11 players were divided into two groups and Matt was ousted. When Episode 8 begins, Frannie is openly weeping as she deals with her personal loss. Watch the sneak peek video above.

“Worst possible outcome happened at tribal council,” the 23-year-old research coordinator from Boston tells the camera as she breaks down. “Matt, my best friend out here, my closest ally in this game, got voted out. Now that he’s gone, I feel like I’ve been marooned with nothing all over again.”

As for why she’s so emotional, Frannie explains in a confessional, “Matt felt like home to me here. And to watch him at tribal and see how scared he was, and how alone he felt, and to watch him go and to know that that’s now how I’m feeling, it was so hard.”

Frannie’s co-stars Carolyn Wiger and Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho do their best to try to console her in the dead of night. “I would have cried if it were [Yam Yam eliminated],” Carolyn states emphatically. And Yam Yam chimes in, “It was a very emotional tribal.”

In a second sneak peek video for this week’s episode (watch below), the tribe is enjoying their hermit crab breakfast when Carson Garrett suddenly crawls away and throws up in the bushes. “It’s like the reward of the peanut butter and jelly yesterday came with a curse and I just get sick,” he states.

Ten castaways remain on the island. Who will be voted out this week? “Don’t Get Cocky, Kid” airs Wednesday, April 19 on CBS.

