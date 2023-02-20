‘Survivor 44’ preview: Frannie Marin wants us to know she’s ‘zesty’ not anxious [WATCH]

“Survivor 44” contestant Frannie Marin says that she has “a lot of gumption” and loves when “a million things are going on at once” because she can take it all in and “make the right decision.” The 23-year old research coordinator from Boston is set on proving to herself that she can “actually do it” by competing on the show. Watch their full CBS interview below.

Though Frannie anticipates being able to stay level-headed amidst all the chaos, she admits to “giving off anxious energy.” She counters that perception by rebranding it as “zesty,” saying, “I love the word zesty and I think it describes me so well.”

Meet Frannie, a research coordinator who wants to prove to herself she can actually do it!✅ #Survivor pic.twitter.com/qZIVeUdThS — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) February 10, 2023

Her goal for her time in the game is to “leave a mark.” She goes on to say of her plans, “I really wanna stab people in the back and do kinda potentially mean things.” She clarifies that she wants to do that with a smile so that she doesn’t leave too many people mad at her as they are eliminated.

Don’t miss Frannie compete as an original member of the Soka tribe sporting this season’s green buff when “Survivor 44” premieres on Wednesday, March 1. The new season features 18 new players divided into three tribes: Ratu, Soka, and Tika. Do you think Frannie will be the newest champion?

