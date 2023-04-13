‘Survivor 44’: Did Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt use her ‘Control a Vote’ advantage correctly? [POLL]

The April 12 episode of “Survivor 44” delivered yet another twist in the form of a brand new “Control a Vote” advantage. This power, which expired later that night, allowed the bearer to dictate how another person would vote at tribal council. So did the advantage holder, Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt, use it correctly by targeting the right person? Or did the power go to waste? Vote in our poll below and then defend your choice in the comments section.

To recap, after host Jeff Probst divided the 11 remaining players into two teams, Heidi’s group (which also included Carolyn Wiger, Carson Garrett, Danny Massa, Frannie Marin and Kane Fritzler), won safety plus a peanut butter and jelly reward. That meant someone on the opposing group (Matt Blankinship, Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho, Lauren Harpe or Jaime Lynn Ruiz, but not Brandon Cottom as he won individual immunity) would be voted out.

After munching on their PB&Js, the winning contestants learned that there was a new advantage hanging inside the birdcage, and one of the dozens of keys hidden around the jungle would open it. After a mad scramble, Heidi eventually came to find the correct key and opened up the parchment.

“Congratulations! You have found the ‘Control a Vote’ advantage,” the 43-year-old engineer from Pittsburgh read aloud. “This allows you to control the vote of one player for tonight’s tribal council. This advantage must be played when Jeff says, ‘It’s time to vote.’ You will tell one player who you want them to vote for. They must cast their vote for that player. This advantage is only good for tonight.”

Heidi then had to decide which person’s vote on the losing team she wanted to control, which wasn’t an easy task. “That’s powerful because there’s only five people in tonight’s tribal council, so I really have to think about this one hard,” she explained to the camera.

In a savvy move, Heidi pulled aside each of her fellow players to get their opinions on what she should do with the advantage. That way, each person thought they had her ear, which helped her gain a bit of trust. However, it seemed as though Heidi was being more honest with some people than others.

“I know Matt is closer to Frannie than he is to me,” Heidi revealed in a confessional. “And I think Yam Yam could potentially even be a closer ally to me than Matt.” Heidi had been working with Matt and Frannie since they started together at the Soka camp, while she only started interacting with Yam Yam following the merge. “Maybe the safest is go for Yam Yam,” she said just before tribal council, despite admitting she had a “sweet spot” for him.

In the end, that’s exactly what she did. Heidi stood up and told Lauren that she must vote out Yam Yam. (Lauren was actually in the possession of two votes, but confirmed with Jeff she only had to use one of them.) Matt also voted for Yam Yam. However, the other three — Brandon, Jaime and Yam Yam — all wrote down Matt’s name, so he was eliminated from the game. (RIP to the Fratt showmance.)

Did Heidi misuse her “Control a Vote” advantage by targeting Yam Yam, who remains in the game, instead of trying to vote out Matt, who was super popular around camp? She also could have tried to break up the Ratu group by targeting Lauren or Jaime. Cast your vote right now:

