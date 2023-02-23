‘Survivor 44’ preview: Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt wants to follow in Sandra Diaz-Twine’s footsteps [WATCH]

“Survivor 44” contestant Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt identifies herself with the queen Sandra Diaz-Twine in her pre-season interview. The 43-year old engineer from Pittsburgh is Puerto Rican, like Sandra, and as a mother of two feels prepared to play. Watch their full CBS interview below.

Heidi recognizes that “some people have carved a path” for her in the game, naming Sandra as one of her personal pioneers. She says, “I would love to carve more of a path for people that sound different and look different just like I do.”

Meet Heidi, an engineering manager who is in it to win it!😉 #Survivor pic.twitter.com/R02xLazlrR — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) February 16, 2023

Heidi goes on to say that being on the show “started as a bucket list and now it’s becoming reality.” In her time on the show she hopes to show her kids that it’s “100% doable” and she’s “in it to win it.”

Don’t miss Heidi compete as an original member of the Soka tribe sporting this season’s green buff when “Survivor 44” premieres on Wednesday, March 1. The new season features 18 new players divided into three tribes: Ratu, Soka, and Tika. Do you think Heidi will be the newest champion?

