91% of ‘Survivor 44’ fans think Heidi wasted ‘Control a Vote’ advantage by targeting Yam Yam [POLL RESULTS]

Properly using an advantage is the ultimate “Survivor” dilemma. How many castaways have left the game with idols or advantages in their pockets, unused because they kept waiting for the “right time” that eventually passed them by? In the case of Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt, her “Control a Vote” advantage (which allowed her to dictate how another person would vote at tribal council) had an expiration date so there was no question of when to use it. But viewers saw her agonizing over who to use it on. And ultimately, they think she wasted it by targeting the wrong person.

In Gold Derby’s recent poll, only 9% of respondents thought Heidi did the right thing by instructing Lauren Harpe to vote for Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho. That means 91% of “Survivor” fans had mixed feelings on how Heidi’s advantage played out. Of course, we’re all playing armchair quarterback as we have the benefit of seeing how everything plays out on television.

SEE ‘Survivor’ deaths: Full list of castaways we’ve lost

As for the other poll results, a whopping 65% thought Heidi should have used her “Control a Vote” to target Lauren, while 18% said she should have voted out Jaime Lynn Ruiz, and the remaining 8% chose Matt Blankinship. Matt eventually went home, which means Heidi’s advantage had no bearing on the ultimate outcome.

The exact wording of Heidi’s power read: “Congratulations! You have found the ‘Control a Vote’ advantage. This allows you to control the vote of one player for tonight’s tribal council. This advantage must be played when Jeff says, ‘It’s time to vote.’ You will tell one player who you want them to vote for. They must cast their vote for that player. This advantage is only good for tonight.”

SEE ‘Survivor’ medevacs: See all medical evacuations through the years

The 43-year-old engineer from Pittsburgh initially seemed hesitant to target Yam Yam because she had a “sweet spot” for him. In addition, she was leaning toward voting for Matt because, “I know Matt is closer to Frannie than he is to me. And I think Yam Yam could potentially even be a closer ally to me than Matt.”

In the end, Heidi stood up at tribal council and told Lauren that she must vote out Yam Yam. (Lauren was actually in the possession of two votes, but confirmed with Jeff Probst she only had to use one of them.) Matt also voted for Yam Yam. However, the other three — Brandon Cottom, Jaime and Yam Yam — all wrote down Matt’s name, so he was eliminated from the game.

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘Survivor’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on CBS. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “Survivor” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions