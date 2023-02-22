‘Survivor 44’ preview: Helen Li will take advantage of being underestimated [WATCH]

“Survivor 44” contestant Helen Li thinks that she’ll be underestimated despite being “quite fearless.” The 29-year old product manager from San Francisco is full of ideas that she’ll have to convince everyone else to follow. Watch their full CBS interview below.

Helen explains that the role of product manager comes with having all of the creative ideas, but “none of the power” to execute them. In order to obtain the power, she says that you have to convince everyone to do it, which is an “exercise in persuasion” she’ll be able to employ in the game.

Meet Helen, a product manager who believes she will be underestimated but is ready to be fearless!🔥 #Survivor pic.twitter.com/5Tnpbta8ht — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) February 14, 2023

Helen identifies season 41 winner Erika Casupanan as a player that “did a really good job playing a really stealthy, under the radar game.” Helen would like to play similarly to Erika by “using all the attributes that people would underestimate” as an advantage over them. She believes she’ll be able to anticipate everyone else’s moves and use what they see as her weaknesses as a strength.

Don’t miss Helen compete as an original member of the Tika tribe sporting this season’s purple buff when “Survivor 44” premieres on Wednesday, March 1. The new season features 18 new players divided into three tribes: Ratu, Soka, and Tika. Do you think Helen will be the newest champion?

