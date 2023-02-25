‘Survivor 44’ preview: Jaime Lynn Ruiz will use meditation as a ‘guiding light’ [WATCH]

“Survivor 44” contestant Jaime Lynn Ruiz says that her career prepared her for building alliances in order to score promotions. The 35-year old consultant and yogi from Arizona explains that watching the show helped her succeed in her career and now her career will help her succeed in “Survivor.” Watch their full CBS interview below.

Despite building a career in corporate America, Jaime goes on to say that “yoga and meditation is going to be my guiding light.” She says that those practices remind her of her power and that she likes to “speak things into existence” so she’s already calling herself the next sole Survivor.

Meet Jaime, a yogi who is speaking her #Survivor win into existence!🥳 pic.twitter.com/k3N1A2kstw — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) February 20, 2023

About how she’s going to play the game, Jaime says she’s “ready to plant seeds, water them, and watch them” and that the “bounty” of doing that will be winning the million dollar prize.

Don’t miss Jaime compete as an original member of the Ratu tribe sporting this season’s orange buff when “Survivor 44” premieres on Wednesday, March 1. The new season features 18 new players divided into three tribes: Ratu, Soka, and Tika. Do you think Jaime will be the newest champion?

