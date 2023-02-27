‘Survivor 44’ preview: Josh Wilder is ‘always ready for the unexpected’ [WATCH]

“Survivor 44” contestant Josh Wilder plans to not tell people about his profession going into the game. The 34-year old surgeon from Atlanta says his career has prepared him to “always be ready for the unexpected.” Watch their full CBS interview below.

About the possible perception players will have because of his job, Josh admits, “I don’t want them to think I’m strategic or smart.” He explains that he’ll already be looked at as a physical threat so he doesn’t want to be seen as a strategic threat as well.

Meet Josh, a surgical podiatrist who believes he can outlast his competition!🧨 #Survivor pic.twitter.com/BLCvy6KXGD — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) February 24, 2023

Josh lists overcoming life as a Black gay man in Ohio and as a medical student, as well as surviving a kidney transplant and cancer, as experiences that taught him to turn “negative situations into positive outcomes.” He concludes by stating, “This whole experience is what I’ve been waiting for and living for my whole life, and of course I’m going to win.”

Don’t miss Josh compete as an original member of the Soka tribe sporting this season’s green buff when “Survivor 44” premieres on Wednesday, March 1. The new season features 18 new players divided into three tribes: Ratu, Soka, and Tika. Do you think Josh will be the newest champion?

