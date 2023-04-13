‘Survivor 44’s’ Kane Fritzler overwhelmed at merge: ‘It’s impossible’ to keep track of ‘who has relationships’ [WATCH]

Shortly after “Survivor 44” shook up the merged tribe and sent home Matt Blankinship in a tearful tribal council, CBS released a deleted scene from Episode 7 showcasing an overwhelmed Kane Fritzler. On Day 14, just prior to the immunity challenge, the 25-year-old law graduate (and “Dungeons & Dragons” enthusiast) from Canada says he now has some “skin in the game” because he received a vote at the prior tribal council.

To recap, Kane’s name was written down by Carolyn Wiger in a 1-3-7 vote over Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho and Josh Wilder (who went home). “It was a little spicy,” Kane told the camera about seeing Jeff Probst holding a parchment with his name. “It tells me that I’m playing, I’m not hidden anymore.”

As the clip continues, Frannie Marin reads the morning’s tree-mail aloud to the entire group of 11 castaways: “Chasing the proverbial carrot, dangling just out of reach. If you drop the ball today, you may be done sleeping on the beach.” The players immediately suspect that they’re in for an immunity challenge.

“‘Who’s going home tonight?’ is now the number one question,” Kane states in a private confessional. “So when you have 11 people on a beach, you literally can’t keep track of it all.” Back when there were three individual tribes, Kane brags that he had “everybody’s age, birth, occupation” at the Ratu beach. But now? “It’s impossible. I don’t know who has relationships. I don’t know who’s talking.”

Kate continues on, “Ultimately, I want all my I’s dotted and all my T’s crossed. Periods, exclamation points, all the works. I like making sure that I am safe in this game.”

Luckily for Kane, he wasn’t in danger this week. At the challenge, Jeff divided the 11 players into two teams, with the winning group (Kane, Carolyn, Frannie, Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt, Carson Garrett and Danny Massa) earning safety plus a peanut butter and jelly reward. That meant someone on the opposing group (Matt, Yam Yam, Lauren Harpe or Jaime Lynn Ruiz, but not Brandon Cottom as he won individual immunity) would be voted out.

After Heidi found a “Control a Vote” advantage that allowed her to dictate how someone on the losing team would vote, she instructed Lauren to vote for Yam Yam. Thus, the five votes were split between Matt (three votes) and Yam Yam (two votes), and Matt was eliminated from the game. (RIP, Fratt showmance.)

