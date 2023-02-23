‘Survivor 44’ preview: Kane Fritzler came to the game ‘as a player first’ [WATCH]

“Survivor 44” contestant Kane Fritzler says he’s a “big, goofy guy” that will contribute to a “good vibe tribe.” The 25-year old law graduate from Canada also describes himself as a “high-achieving student” that the other competitors won’t see coming. Watch their full CBS interview below.

Kane says that his time in law school taught him “to be the negotiator I am” and that the experience has shaped a large part of who he is. Part of what he brings to the table is a “good vibe” that he anticipates shielding the other competitors from how big of a threat he will be.

Meet Kane, a law student whose main goal is to become the Sole #Survivor and is ready to dig deep!💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/uP8bt3o5QX — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) February 21, 2023

By the end of his interview, Kane makes it clear that he came to the game to play, not to win a million dollars. “I got lots of ways to earn a million dollars,” he says. “I came here to be the sole Survivor and play this game hard.” He says that Jeff Probst won’t have to tell him to “dig deep” because he already will be.

Don’t miss Kane compete as an original member of the Ratu tribe sporting this season’s orange buff when “Survivor 44” premieres on Wednesday, March 1. The new season features 18 new players divided into three tribes: Ratu, Soka, and Tika. Do you think Kane will be the newest champion?

