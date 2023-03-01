‘Survivor 44’ preview: Lauren Harpe is determined to ‘come back home with something’ [WATCH]

“Survivor 44” contestant Lauren Harpe expects to be underestimated by the other players for being a “cute, young looking girl.” The 31-year old educator from Texas says they’ll be wrong about her because she’s been through a lot in life. Watch their full CBS interview below.

As a single parent, Lauren feels prepared to be adaptable because she was able to “pick up the pieces” following her divorce and “just go with it.” That skill translates to the game because she will be able to adapt to any situation that comes up in a game full of twists.

Meet Lauren, an elementary school teacher who knows her adaptability will help her in #Survivor!🤯 pic.twitter.com/Q5cML7D4Mp — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) February 27, 2023

Lauren sees the show as an “opportunity of the lifetime” and says it means a lot to her to be playing. She will miss her kids, but he knows they’re depending on her to “come back home with something.” She says, “If I’m going to come out here and endure all this pain and struggle and all these bugs you better believe I’m coming out with a prize.”

Don’t miss Lauren compete as an original member of the Ratu tribe sporting this season’s orange buff when “Survivor 44” premieres on Wednesday, March 1. The new season features 18 new players divided into three tribes: Ratu, Soka, and Tika. Do you think Lauren will be the newest champion?

