‘Survivor 44’ preview: Maddy Pomilla doesn’t want to be seen as intimidating [WATCH]

“Survivor 44” contestant Maddy Pomilla doesn’t want to be seen as an intimidating player so she’ll play from “one step back.” But, the 28-year old from Brooklyn says that she quit her job as an executive assistant to a CEO for the show so she’s “not afraid to pull the trigger.” Watch their full CBS interview below.

About her family life, Maddy says that as the middle child among five daughters she had to learn to “step up” in order to be heard. She does see herself playing the game in a similar fashion to how she lives her life, which is from “one step back” at the beginning and then “out in front” later. She pinpoints the merge as the moment in the game when she will make her game known.

Meet Maddy, a charity projects manager who is not afraid to put it all out there!👏🏽 #Survivor pic.twitter.com/PiZ1NP9z0J — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) February 23, 2023

“I’m tired of the girls playing from the sidelines,” Maddy says. “I want to be in the middle of it. I want to be controlling the game.” She acknowledges that will make for an aggressive game, but she wants to see if she can pull it off.

Don’t miss Maddy compete as an original member of the Ratu tribe sporting this season’s orange buff when “Survivor 44” premieres on Wednesday, March 1. The new season features 18 new players divided into three tribes: Ratu, Soka, and Tika. Do you think Maddy will be the newest champion?

