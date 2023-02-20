‘Survivor 44′ preview: Matt Blankinship will collect data in order to ’cause mayhem’ [WATCH]

“Survivor 44” contestant Matt Blankinship describes his plan going into the game as “to cause mayhem or steal information.” The 27-year old software engineer from San Francisco feels his position as a cyber-security expert has prepared him for a stealth strategy of “Survivor.” Watch their full CBS interview below.

Matt likens his career to the game because they both come down to exploiting small details. He says, “A cyber-security engineer is sort of like a digital bank robber. Your goal is to steal data in whatever way you can and then tell the company what you did.” His plan for the game is to exploit small amounts of data in alliances by using it to “cause mayhem” among the tribe.

Meet Matt, a security software engineer and self-proclaimed nerd who hopes to emerge from this victorious!🏆 #Survivor pic.twitter.com/QPNOQeQf6t — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) February 7, 2023

He goes on to call himself a nerd, but hopes to “emerge from this sprouting beautiful wings and soaring and win the game.” He doesn’t sound too confident about how his strategy will play out, but he’s ready to play and thinks “we’ll just have to wait and see” if it works in his favor.

Don’t miss Matt compete as an original member of the Soka tribe sporting this season’s green buff when “Survivor 44” premieres on Wednesday, March 1. The new season features 18 new players divided into three tribes: Ratu, Soka, and Tika. Do you think Matt will be the newest champion?

