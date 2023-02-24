‘Survivor 44’ preview: Matthew Grinstead-Mayle is ‘beyond adaptable’ and a ‘social butterfly’ [WATCH]

“Survivor 44” contestant Matthew Grinstead-Mayle says the current era of the game is “fast and dangerous and it keeps you on your toes.” The 43-year old barbershop owner from Ohio says that’s also how he lives his life as a dad driven to make his son’s life better. Watch their full CBS interview below.

Matthew goes on to say that “being a dad has definitely prepared me for being on ‘Survivor’ because you have to refocus everything into your child.” He sees his drive to make his son’s life better as what will help him be successful in the game.

Meet Matthew, a barbershop owner who believes being a dad has prepared him to play #Survivor!🌟 pic.twitter.com/dus3jRn8Wo — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) February 22, 2023

Going deeper into his strategy, Matthew adds that he wants to “be very fluid.” He wants to be perceived as the funny, nice guy dad because he’s “beyond adaptable” and a “social butterfly” that will “flutter through those game physical competitions and all that strategy.”

Don’t miss Matthew compete as an original member of the Ratu tribe sporting this season’s orange buff when “Survivor 44” premieres on Wednesday, March 1. The new season features 18 new players divided into three tribes: Ratu, Soka, and Tika. Do you think Matthew will be the newest champion?

