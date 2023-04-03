‘Survivor 44’ merge power rankings: Carson Garrett’s ties to Tika and Ratu put him in strong spot

As the “merge” approaches on “Survivor 44,” it’s time to assess the chances of each of the remaining 12 castaways to see who has the best chance of winning the $1 million prize. Check out our merge power rankings below to see why we think Carson is in the best position right now and how the other 11 players stack up against him. Then, be sure to sound off in the comments to let us know who YOU think is looking the strongest.

1. Carson Garrett

The thing about Carson at the merge is that he’s been really smart about who he’s made ties with so far, and he’s been lucky enough to have most of them stick around to the merge. Yam Yam and Carolyn were his allies in his time at Tika, so they’ll be excited to add him back to their diminishing pod. In his time at Ratu, Carson has bonded really well with Kane and was able to impress Brandon at challenges while Matthew sat out on the bench. Though Soka has the most numbers on paper, there is a strong group of misfits among the Tika and Ratu tribes, as well as Jaime at new Soka, that could be rallied together by a social strategist like Carson.

2. Carolyn Wiger

The lunch journey that took place in episode 5 between Carolyn, Brandon and Danny could be very telling about how the players divide themselves at the merge. Danny and Brandon did not hide that they plan to assemble a team of challenge-strong players in the hopes of shielding themselves all the way to the finals. As Carolyn smartly pointed out, the guys disregarded her presence almost entirely, but she’s already taken that information back to Yam Yam and Josh. If Carolyn is able to, she can use that lunch against the guys further down the road and players like Carson, Kane and Lauren are going to be eager to lap it up (assuming they’re left out of Danny and Brandon’s plans). Regardless, the guys showed their card that they aren’t threatened by Carolyn and that’s going to allow her to fly well under the radar now that the target will be on the backs of challenge threats.

3. Danny Massa

4. Frannie Marin

5. Heidi Lagares-Greenblat

6. Matt Blankinship

Without a doubt the strongest block in the game, the original Soka four appear to be the most loyal and powerful group of players at the merge. Danny and Heidi are a pair loyal to each other and instead of targeting the showmancers Frannie and Matt, have decided to move forward as two strong pairs. Unless Matt’s second lost vote tips the scales at the first tribal council, they should have a block of four votes to negotiate with to their advantage for a few weeks. Here, Danny has the upper hand among the four because he has a real idol and the knowledge that the one Matt has is fake. Overall, Danny has a ton of knowledge in the game, including an in-road with original Ratu through Brandon. Because of that knowledge, he’ll have a lot of maneuvering power at this pivotal point in the game — his success, and really the success of his three allies, will hinge on whether he uses that knowledge correctly.

7. Kane Fritzler

8. Jaime Lynn Ruiz

9. Lauren Harpe

10. Brandon Cottom

While we do think the early merge stretch of the game is going to center around the alliances born out of the journey lunch and that original Soka will be the group to benefit from it most, original Ratu isn’t in an immediately vulnerable spot either. Brandon should escape the first few votes through Danny’s protection, but long-term will be a constant threat and target for elimination. If he’s smart, he will work hard to keep Kane, Jaime, Lauren, and even Carson in the game as long as possible so that if/when needed, he will have Ratu-loyal numbers to protect him. If he decides to give up any of his side to Danny, however, Kane is a player that could see his torch snuffed sooner than we think. In that case, Kane’s fate may very well reside in Carson’s ability to organize the misfits.

11. Josh Wilder

12. Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho

In the last few seasons we saw the merged tribes opt for consensus votes for their first one or two tribal councils. If the game goes that way this time as well, Josh and Yam Yam are going to be very vulnerable. Though he thinks he’s tight with them, no one from original Soka trusts Josh and he failed to develop a solid ally in his time at Tika. If Danny doesn’t want to go for Josh first, there’s a good chance that Josh will be in Danny’s ear suggesting that Yam Yam can’t be trusted and should go. Unless Carson and Carolyn can collect enough votes to save him, Yam Yam could be a sacrifice they need to make just to roll with the consensus out of the gate.

