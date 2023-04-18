‘Survivor 44’ power rankings: Carson Garrett and Carolyn Wiger are in BEST position at Top 10

As the game heads in to what should be the first straight-forward merge vote of “Survivor 44,” where we hope all Top 10 players left have a say in who goes home next, the game seems to have split unevenly down original tribal lines. Brandon Cottom, Jaime Lynn Ruiz and Lauren Harpe took the upper hand in episode 7 to cut down the Soka numbers by one, but have curiously left Kane Fritzler on the outside looking in. Soka members Danny Massa, Heidi Lagares-Greenblat and Frannie Marin are now in defense mode, while Tika contestants Carson Garrett, Carolyn Wiger and Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho are still trying to find out how they fit in to the plans.

In our third power rankings list of the season, we break the Top 10 down into two groups: the five in the BEST position and the five in the WORST. Below are our picks for the players we think have the MOST power in the game right now with a quick assessment of how they may fare in the coming weeks. Read our thoughts and then be sure to check out our assessment of the players we think have the least control right now.

1. Carson Garrett

2. Carolyn Wiger

Carson and Carolyn remain at the top of our power list after two merged Tribal Councils that skewed very heavily in their favor. Carson’s goal for the merge has been to let the bigger powers in the game go against each other so that he can slide under the radar with Carolyn and Yam Yam long enough to outnumber the “power” players with a team of misfits. At last week’s split Tribal, both Ratu and Soka showed their cards by making moves along original tribal lines. Because the Ratu three took a clear shot at Soka by voting out Matt, Soka will be going for them. Because Heidi took a clear shot at protecting Matt, Ratu will be going for them. That leaves Carson and Carolyn in the middle once again, both ready to pounce when the time is right after being underestimated all along.

3. Heidi Lagares-Greenblat

While it may seem like Heidi made a dumb decision to not force Ratu’s hand at last week’s split tribal, she ultimately played it as safely as she could have by making the expected move. No one should be surprised that she did what she could to protect her original Soka teammate, especially after Matt made it so clear that the Ratu three were sticking together and he felt nervous. Any other move by Heidi would have put her in the crosshairs going forward; instead, Heidi will be able to position herself as level-headed and can, if she has to, explain that she knew her Control a Vote wouldn’t make a difference anyway. She knows she wants to work with Yam Yam and if she can pull him in (and possibly Carson and Carolyn by extension) she may very well be the key to Soka getting the upper hand on Ratu in the next few weeks.

4. Frannie Marin

The award for dumbest move from last week goes to Frannie, who with individual immunity and a Soka numbers advantage already secured on her side, could have thrown the immunity challenge to Brandon and ultimately saved Matt from elimination. That being said, it would have been a move that benefitted Soka as a whole, but Matt being out of the game is the best result for Frannie’s individual game. Now that she is no longer in a solid pair, Frannie is a free agent capable to looking out for her own self-interest and navigating a field of players that won’t be looking to her as a target anymore. Frannie is also capable of continuing to be a challenge threat, which itself has pros and cons to it.

5. Brandon Cottom

When the came inevitably turns toward targeting “strong” players in a Ratu vs. Soka battle, Brandon probably isn’t going to be the first Ratu player they come after. Not only does Brandon have a small bond with Danny, but he’s also shielded by Lauren who is enemy number one because of her extra vote. Unlike with someone like Frannie, Brandon doesn’t have to dumb down his strength in challenges because he’s going to be seen as a threat whether he wins any others or not, so he has the freedom of performing at his best every time he competes. As long as he wins a few more immunities and covertly keeps Lauren out in front as the big target, Brandon could actually get safely through a few more votes.

