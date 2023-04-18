‘Survivor 44’ power rankings: Danny Massa and Lauren Harpe are in WORST position at Top 10

As the game heads in to what should be the first straight-forward merge vote of “Survivor 44,” where we hope all Top 10 players left have a say in who goes home next, the game seems to have split unevenly down original tribal lines. Brandon Cottom, Jaime Lynn Ruiz and Lauren Harpe took the upper hand in episode 7 to cut down the Soka numbers by one, but have curiously left Kane Fritzler on the outside looking in. Soka members Danny Massa, Heidi Lagares-Greenblat and Frannie Marin are now in defense mode, while Tika contestants Carson Garrett, Carolyn Wiger and Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho are still trying to find out how they fit in to the plans.

In our third power rankings list of the season, we break the Top 10 down into two groups: the five in the BEST position and the five in the WORST. Below are our picks for the players we think have the LEAST power in the game right now with a quick assessment of how they may fare in the coming weeks. Read our thoughts and then be sure to check out our assessment of the players we think have the most control right now.

1. Danny Massa

Before Matt went out of the game, a conversation he had with Brandon clued him in to the idea that Danny likely planted a fake idol on him. Matt wasn’t shy about sharing this theory with others, so now the seed is planted that Danny might not be as trustworthy as originally thought, even among his own Soka allies. That nugget of knowledge will be gold for Brandon and original Ratu who can use it as leverage if the next vote does divide down original tribal lines. While Danny is focused on flushing Lauren’s extra vote, other people will be focused on flushing his still undisclosed real idol and if he doesn’t catch wind of it then he could be the victim of the season’s most epic blindside. If that doesn’t happen, Danny’s Soka numbers are still smaller than Ratu’s and that’s going to severely limit his room to control the direction of the next vote.

2. Lauren Harpe

Despite original Ratu taking the bold step of depleting original Soka with the Matt vote, Lauren is still squarely on the chopping block due to the threat of her extra vote. The longer she holds on to it, the more dangerous she will become so it’s only a matter of time before even her own allies will want it flushed. While the vote should easily give Ratu a safer majority at the very next vote, Lauren’s name is bound to come up as an option for the vote and that’s going to put her in a vulnerable position no matter what. In fact, we might traditionally think that Soka would target Brandon first, but instead it’ll be Lauren until Lauren goes home.

3. Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho

4. Kane Fritzler

Kane and Yam Yam are playing from a very similar position because they’re the two players everyone else has felt comfortable putting in harm’s way. For Kane, that is a huge clue that he’s expendable to the people he thought he was working with and should push him in the direction of Carson who we think will realize his plan to assemble a team of misfits against the “power” players like Danny and Brandon. Carson and Carolyn are still very much in league with Yam Yam, despite Yam Yam being the one that everyone else sees as the least connected to other players. With Kane on the outside of Ratu and Yam Yam, Carolyn and Carson still being disregarded as non-threats, the heat will be on Ratu vs. Soka for control of the game. So while Yam Yam and Kane may not have power now, they will find themselves with more agency in a few weeks when the two competing sides have whittled each other down in to two small minority groups.

5. Jaime Lynn Ruiz

Jaime sits in one of the more interesting positions of the game, due in large part to the confidence she exhibits in her confessionals. She is certain she has an immunity idol to protect her so it feels like she’s emboldened to make some power moves. Now that she’s re-aligned herself with the Ratu group, she may try to take control of that side by letting them in on her idol. Her better option would be hearing from Carson that he knows she has the idol so that they might play on the same team, but if that doesn’t happen then she might actually be at a severe disadvantage. If Soka or even Brandon and Lauren catch wind of her “idol,” they’ll want to flush it. If Carson doesn’t try to align with her, then he’s also likely to use his knowledge against her. It will be interesting to see how her confidence plays out–in her favor or against it?

