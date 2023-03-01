‘Survivor 44’ preview: Sarah Wade wants to win over people with trust [WATCH]

“Survivor 44” contestant Sarah Wade describes her strategy for the game as winning over people with trust. The 27-year old consultant from Chicago feels prepared to deal with how she’s perceived by others by working in a male-dominated field. Watch their full CBS interview below.

Speaking more directly about how she can be perceived by men in her occupation, Sarah says that “they might be very open-minded and cool about it, but they might also be more traditional and not accustomed to seeing a young gal at work with them.” She explains that has taught her how to “win over people’s trust in what I can bring to the table.”

Meet Sarah, a management consultant who hopes to be pushed her limits to realize what she’s really capable of!💫 #Survivor pic.twitter.com/NL3pCqMws1 — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) February 28, 2023

Sarah goes on to say that, “It is so important for me to be here because playing a game that is so hard teaches you how far your limits are.” She wants the experience to push her in a lot of different areas as a way of showing her exactly what she’s capable of.

Don’t miss Sarah compete as an original member of the Tika tribe sporting this season’s purple buff when “Survivor 44” premieres on Wednesday, March 1. The new season features 18 new players divided into three tribes: Ratu, Soka, and Tika. Do you think Sarah will be the newest champion?

