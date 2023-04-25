‘Survivor 44’ sneak peek video: Castaways suspect there’s ‘another idol in circulation’ [WATCH]

After Danny Massa used his hidden immunity idol last week to save Frannie Marin, the castaways now suspect there’s “another idol in circulation,” which is typically what happens on the CBS reality TV show. In the “Survivor 44” sneak peek video for Episode 9 (watch above), Kane Fritzler, Jaime Lynn Ruiz and Danny are seen searching the jungle for an idol shortly after Brandon Cottom was voted out of the game.

The clip begins on Day 16 at the Va Va camp. “The number one mantra in this game is don’t get cocky,” Kane tells Jaime. “I felt comfortable last night, and I was like, ‘It’s okay to feel comfortable. I’m in the majority alliance’ … I got duped.” To recap, the former Ratu members were completely blindsided by Danny playing his idol, which negated the six votes cast for Frannie, resulting in Brandon’s elimination.

In a private confessional, Kane explains that he “wasn’t heartbroken or betrayed” when Brandon was sent to the jury. However, he was “woken up.” He says, “The idea is that there are idols back on this beach, so I put my business pants on and I’m going to work now.” We then see quick cuts of Kane and Danny searching for idols in trees and bushes.

“In ‘Dungeons and Dragons,’ everybody plays on the same side against a common enemy,” Kane tells the camera. “So the common enemy in ‘Survivor’ is the big threats, and Danny is growing into a big threat. He made a big move and I know that Danny’s gonna keep trying making big moves and keep his foot on the gas until somebody rips him out of the car.”

Will anybody find a hidden immunity idol? Find out when the ninth episode of “Survivor 44,” titled “Under the Wing of a Dragon,” airs Wednesday, April 26 on CBS.

