‘Survivor 44’ sneak peek video: Sneaky Carson lies to Jaime about her idol [WATCH]

CBS has released a “Survivor 44” sneak peek video for the Wednesday, May 3 episode, titled “Full Tilt Boogie,” and fans of Carson Garrett should get a kick out of it (watch above). The self-prescribed “space nerd” returns to camp after voting out Kane Fritzler, and he immediately starts spinning a web of lies to Kane’s former ally Jaime Lynn Ruiz about her fake idol (which she thought was real). Remember, Jaime gave it to Kane for safe keeping in case someone had a Knowledge Is Power advantage, and he ended up leaving with it in his sock.

“I focus my game upon relationships,” Carson tells the camera in a private confessional. “And so it’s really important for me to focus on damage control.” Carson then whispers to Jaime in the jungle that he always “wanted to work” with Kane, but that he couldn’t after Kane spilled the beans to him about Jaime’s idol. That, friends, is a complete lie.

A sneaky Carson confesses to the audience, “In reality, I had told everybody that she had an idol. Kane’s gone, so I can say whatever I want! I love being able to make up lies about people who aren’t in this game to defend themselves.” He then smiles, “It’s wonderful.”

A shocked Jaime exclaims, “Tonight at tribal council, my number-one ally Kane was voted out with my idol. It’s the worst thing that could happen in ‘Survivor.’ It’s like, nooo, come back!” As she speaks, an on-screen prompt next to Jaime’s name that reads “Fake Idol” slowly disappears. Nice work, “Survivor” editors.

As Carson and Jaime walk through the jungle chatting, Jaime narrates, “Right now it’s kind of a tricky situation, because I didn’t tell anybody that I gave Kane the idol to protect it from Knowledge Is Power. But people are still suspicious that I might have the idol. So to combat that, I either need to come clean or find a new idol.”

How will Jaime’s search for a new immunity idol (hopefully a real one this time) play out in Season 44, Episode 10? Find out when the all-new hour airs at 8/7c on CBS this Wednesday night.

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘Survivor’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on CBS. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “Survivor” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions