‘Survivor 44’ sneak peek video: Lauren says Carolyn is ‘scaring me a little bit’ [WATCH]

One contestant who hasn’t gotten her fair share of screen time so far during “Survivor 44” is Lauren Harpe. But in a newly released sneak peek video, the 31-year-old educator from Texas delivers a confessional that’s all about her innermost feelings on quirky castaway Carolyn Wiger. Above, watch the clip before the 12th episode, “I’m the Bandit,” airs Wednesday, May 17 on CBS.

In the promo video, Lauren and Carolyn are searching for a hidden immunity idol in the jungle after Carolyn played hers for Carson Garrett at the prior tribal council. “We saw something at the top of this tree over here,” Lauren informs Carolyn. However, a suspicious Carolyn then wonders aloud, “Are you luring me? Is there a trap?”

SEE ‘Survivor’ winners list: All seasons

Both ladies started out this 44th season on opposing tribes — Lauren on Ratu and Carolyn on Tika. But since the merge, they’ve been trying to work together (at least, most weeks) to oust bigger players from the island.

“I have no idea what game Carolyn is playing,” Lauren laughs in a private confessional. “I’ve never seen a player like Carolyn before. She’s fooling all of us. Carolyn does seem like she doesn’t know what’s going on. Or just like, she plays that role like she’s clueless. But underneath it all, she’s got some strategy going on.”

When they arrive at the tree in question, Carolyn realizes that Lauren is just using her to get a coconut, not to find an idol. “No!” Carolyn screeches as she playfully slaps Lauren on the shoulder.

“She’s so confusing, but she’s so lovable and it’s just weird,” Lauren tells the camera before adding, “It’s scaring me a little bit, it really is.” The Top 6 castaways remaining in the game are Lauren, Carolyn, Carson, Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho, Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt and Jaime Lynn Ruiz.

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘Survivor’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on CBS. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “Survivor” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions