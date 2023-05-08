‘Survivor 44’ Top 7: Quirky Carolyn Wiger is playing the best game, say viewers [POLL RESULTS]

If you think Carolyn Wiger is playing the best game on “Survivor 44,” you’re not alone. The quirky 35-year-old drug counselor from Minnesota topped our recent poll that asked viewers to name the best player in the Top 7. She earned leading 40% support from fans, compared to 39% for their runner-up, Carson Garrett — talk about a close vote!

After Carolyn and Carson, the other five remaining castaways are essentially fighting for scraps in our users’ rankings. Here are the complete poll results for who they say is playing the best game:

40% — Carolyn Wiger

39% — Carson Garrett

12% — Danny Massa

5% — Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho

Less than 3% — Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt, Lauren Harpe and Jaime Lynn Ruiz

SEE ‘Survivor’ winners list: All seasons

Perhaps Carolyn’s best move so far was acquiring the birdcage idol in the pre-merge portion of the game and not telling a single person about it. Indeed, she didn’t even spill the beans to her fellow “three amigos” from Tika, Carson and Yam Yam. With Danny using his idol two weeks ago, that means the only two idols still on the island belong to Carolyn and Heidi, which gives both ladies enormous power in the game.

Despite her high ranking in our poll results, Carolyn hit a social snag last week when she was left out of the Frannie Marin vote. Instead, Carolyn and Frannie both thought Heidi was going home and that the other girls, Jaime and Lauren, would join them in voting her out. But when the final votes were read, Frannie received the majority, her name being written down by Carson, Yam Yam, Danny, Jaime and Lauren.

Will Carolyn be able to regroup after being lied to by the entire merged tribe, including most importantly her Tika allies? The “Next time on ‘Survivor'” promo teased that Carolyn will confront Carson and Yam Yam about why they lied to her, so get ready to see some finger-pointing in Fiji when the 11th episode, titled “I’m Not Worthy,” airs May 10 on CBS.

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘Survivor’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on CBS. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “Survivor” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions