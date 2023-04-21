‘Survivor 44’ Top 9: Your favorite players are Carolyn Wiger and Carson Garrett [POLL RESULTS]

With just nine castaways left in the running to win “Survivor 44,” Gold Derby recently conducted a poll asking you to vote for your favorite players. The poll results are in, and it’s great news for Tika fans. Carolyn Wiger and Carson Garrett, who originally started out on the struggling Tika tribe, came out on top with the most support. Their third tribe member, Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho, placed in the Top 5 behind Soka campers Frannie Marin and Danny Massa.

Here are the complete poll results for who viewers say are their favorite players from the “Survivor 44” Top 9:

39% — Carolyn Wiger

24% — Carson Garrett

14% — Frannie Marin

13% — Danny Massa

6% — Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho

3% — Kane Fritzler

Less than 1% — Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt, Lauren Harpe and Jaime Lynn Ruiz

Carolyn being at the top of our poll results means she has the distinction of being the person who fans WANT to win as well as who they think SHOULD win. Indeed, she is the likeliest to be named the Sole Survivor of Season 44, according to Gold Derby’s predictions. Carolyn has 82/25 odds to win, while Carson is in second place at 17/5 odds.

These two players have been aligned since the early days of the game, when Carson had to decide whether to join up with Carolyn and Yam Yam on one side, or Helen Li and Sarah Wade on the other. His decision to join up with the former pair at that specific moment is one of the reasons the so-called “three stooges” are now in the Top 9.

In a viral moment from last week’s episode, Carolyn agreed to team up with Carson at the immunity challenge despite his getting sick from gorging on peanut butter and jelly. During the challenge (watch below), Carolyn impersonated a screaming banshee when she got stuck in a twisted net, while a soft-spoken Carson kindly rooted her on from the starting line.

“Just get me a damn scissor omg,” Carolyn recently tweeted about the hilarious on-screen moment. And Carson has confessed, “People think that my low energy encouragement for Carolyn was solely due to food poisoning. However, I’m here to tell you I was internally praying that she wouldn’t get out of the butthole net so I wouldn’t have to crawl nauseated in that mud.”

Speak up man omgggg hello?????

HELPPPP

Just get me a damn scissor omg#Survivor44 #Survivor https://t.co/X8dRl8HC5P — Carolyn Wiger (@carolynwiger) April 20, 2023

