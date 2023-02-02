‘Survivor 44’ tribe divisions and colors: Who’s on Ratu, Soka and Tika?

The first episode of every “Survivor” season can often feel like homework, as viewers are introduced to multiple brand new personalities within the span of an hour (or, in the case of Season 44, the span of two hours). That’s why Gold Derby is providing you with this handy dandy cheat sheet of the “Survivor 44” tribe divisions and colors. Read on to see how the 18 castaways have been divided into the Ratu (orange), Soka (green) and Tika (purple) tribes for this Spring 2023 installment. The show premieres Wednesday, March 1 on CBS.

First up, a quick reminder that “Survivor 44” filmed last summer in the beautiful islands of Fiji (the show’s permanent home). That means these new contestants have no idea what happened during the 43rd installment. Once again, there will be no theme/subtitle for the new cycle. Gone are the days of titles like “Survivor: One World” or “Survivor: Brawn vs. Brains vs. Beauty,” replaced instead by the number of the season. It’s likely this trend will continue for “Survivor 45,” “Survivor 46,” etc. unless the producers decide to switch things up for a future All-Stars season.

RATU TRIBE (ORANGE)

Brandon Cottom (age 30): Security specialist from Newton, Pa.

Kane Fritzler (age 25): Law student from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

Matthew Grinstead-Mayle (age 43): Barbershop owner from Columbus, Ohio

Lauren Harpe (age 31): Elementary school teacher from Mont Belvieu, Texas

Maddy Pomilla (age 28): Charity projects manager from Brooklyn, N.Y.

Jaime Lynn Ruiz (age 35): Yogi from Mesa, Ariz.

SOKA TRIBE (GREEN)

Matt Blankinship (age 27): Security software engineer from San Francisco, Calif.

Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt (age 43): Engineering manager from Pittsburgh, Pa.

Frannie Marin (age 23): Research coordinator from Cambridge, Mass.

Danny Massa (age 32): N.Y.C. firefighter from Bronx, N.Y.

Claire Rafson (age 25): Tech investor from Brooklyn, N.Y.

Josh Wilder (age 34): Surgical podiatrist from Atlanta, Ga.

TIKA TRIBE (PURPLE)

Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho (age 36): Salon owner from San Juan, Puerto Rico

Carson Garrett (age 20): NASA engineering student from Atlanta, Ga.

Helen Li (age 29): Product manager from San Francisco, Calif.

Bruce Perreault (age 46): Insurance agent from Warwick, R.I.

Sarah Wade (age 27): Management consultant from Chicago, Ill.

Carolyn Wiger (age 35): Drug counselor from Hugo, Minn.

