‘Survivor 44’: Will a woman win for the 3rd time of the new era?

Following this week’s elimination of Danny Massa, the final six contestants of “Survivor 44” have been named, and four of them are women: Carolyn Wiger, Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt, Jaime Lynn Ruiz and Lauren Harpe. The other two remaining players are Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho and Carson Garrett, aka Carolyn’s fellow “three amigos” from the original Tika tribe. So will a woman win “Survivor 44”?

Since the new era of CBS’s reality TV show began with the Covid-delayed 41st season, two of the three winners have been female (Erika Casupanan in “Survivor 41” and Maryanne Oketch in “Survivor 42”), bucking the usual trend of men receiving the $1 million check. To date, 17 seasons of “Survivor” were won by women, compared to a whopping 26 cycles dominated by men. Last year, Mike Gabler was the champion of “Survivor 43,” the only male of the new era to prevail.

Currently, Gold Derby’s odds pick Carolyn as the season’s Sole Survivor. The quirky 35-year-old drug counselor from Minnesota recently showed her allegiance to Tika when she used her hidden immunity idol to protect Carson. As it turns out, she didn’t need to play her idol at all, since Jaime and Lauren both voted with the Tika three to split the votes between Danny and Heidi.

Speaking of Heidi, the sole player remaining from the original Soka tribe, she is the only person still in the game with a hidden immunity idol. So far she’s kept her power a secret from her tribe mates, and she’s smartly resisted the urge to use it despite getting votes at the past three tribal councils. Note that if Heidi uses her idol in the next episode, that will guarantee her a spot in the Top 5.

Jaime and Lauren both hail from the original Ratu tribe, and they’ve voted together every time since the merge (besides that split tribal council when a sidelined Heidi controlled Lauren’s vote). The pair had a big decision to make in this week’s episode: do they join with Danny and Heidi and try to take down the Tika three, or do they join with Carolyn, Yam Yam and Carson and try to oust Danny? They decided on the latter decision, and Danny was sent packing.

Will Carolyn, Heidi, Jaime or Lauren give women their 18th “Survivor” win? Or will Yam Yam or Carson pull out a victory in the final tribal council? Be sure to sound off down in the comments section.

