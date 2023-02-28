‘Survivor 44’ preview: Yam Yam Arocho says it will be impossible for him to ‘fly under the radar’ [WATCH]

“Survivor 44” contestant Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho reports that his husband says he doesn’t “shut up” which will make it impossible for him to “fly under the radar” in the game. The 35-year old beauty salon owner from Puerto Rico plans to combat that talkative nature by letting his guard down. Watch their full CBS interview below.

Yam Yam calls his home country “amazing” and that “just like Fiji, it’s beautiful, but the humidity sucks.” He jokes, “But I’m used to it sucking, so of course I’m gonna win!” He is hoping to “represent” for all Puerto Ricans watching at home.

Meet Yam Yam, a salon owner who plans to keep his guard down so he can easily connect with his tribe mates!🤗✂️ #Survivor pic.twitter.com/vsSEFS1o8j — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) February 3, 2023

Coming from the beauty shop environment, Yam Yam explains that he’ll know how to take advantage of gossip and also when to stop it. Letting his guard down will allow for other players in the game to see his vulnerability and be able to connect with him. Yam Yam ends his interview declaring that “this is the best game in the world and I’m the best player in the world so we’re gonna make it happen for the million dollars.”

Don’t miss Yam Yam compete as an original member of the Tika tribe sporting this season’s purple buff when “Survivor 44” premieres on Wednesday, March 1. The new season features 18 new players divided into three tribes: Ratu, Soka, and Tika. Do you think Yam Yam will be the newest champion?

