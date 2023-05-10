‘Survivor’ and ‘The Amazing Race’ will have 90-minute episodes this fall (yes, all season)

Get ready for more “Survivor” and more “Amazing Race” than ever before. Both reality staples will expand to 90-minute episodes next season, CBS announced Wednesday while unveiling its 2023-24 schedule.

The long-running series will retain their Wednesday night spots. “Survivor,” which will enter its 45th season in the fall, will kick off the evening at 8/7c. “The Amazing Race,” which is heading into Season 35, will follow at 9:30/8:30c. So to recap: “Survivor” will run from 8-9:30 and “The Amazing Race” will run from 9:30-11. Exact premiere dates are TBA.

These super-sized episodes all season long are not just a win for fans, but they solve CBS’ problem of filling its third hour on Wednesday nights. Last fall, “The Real Love Boat” aired in the 9 p.m. hour in between “Survivor” and “The Amazing Race,” but it was bumped to Paramount+ after four weeks due to low ratings. CBS moved “The Amazing Race” up an hour while reruns filled the 10 p.m. hour.

Season 45 “Survivor” is currently in production, but Season 35 of “The Amazing Race” is already in the can as it filmed last fall.

